TCS Partners With Microsoft Azure To Leverage Software For Smart Cities And Customer Analytics 

Designated as the Microsoft Azure expert managed service partner, TCS won the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards for Azure Intelligent Cloud in France and Dynamics 365 Field Service in the US.

So far, TCS has partnered with Microsoft Azure in more than 1,000 projects.

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 4:08 pm

IT Major Tata Consultancy Services has teamed up with Microsoft Azure marketplace for leveraging its software— TCS Intelligent Urban Exchange (IUX) and TCS Customer Intelligence & Insights (CI&I), to empower businesses in delivering hyper-personalized customer experiences, the company notified in a regulatory filing on Monday. CI&I and IUX are powered by artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, and help in real-time data analytics. 

The CI&I software enables banks, retailers, insurers, and other businesses to surface insights, predictions, and recommended actions in real-time to improve customer satisfaction. 

Meanwhile, IUX software helps enterprises and cities to meet sustainability goals, and elevate citizen and employee experiences by optimizing services and enabling infrastructure to respond to predicted and dynamic events. 

Ashvini Saxena, Global Head, TCS Digital Software & Solutions said, “Enterprises must go beyond transforming their technology. They must make a meaningful difference to the customers and communities they serve. This has made sustainable, customer-centric initiatives powered by AI a business imperative. TCS IUX and CI&I on Microsoft Azure will make it easier for businesses and governments to deploy exciting digital transformation initiatives.”                    
                         
So far, TCS has partnered with Microsoft Azure in more than 1,000 projects.

