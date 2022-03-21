The Indian equity benchmarks plunged sharply on Monday with key indices trading in red amid weak global cues. The BSE Sensex slumped over 571 points to end at 57,292 and Nifty declined 169 points to settle at 17,117.

Barring stocks of media, metal, Pharma, and healthcare, all other sectoral indices ended in red declining by at least 2 per cent.

Metal stocks were witnessing moderate buying interest throughout the day.

Among the sectors, auto, banks, realty and power shed over a percent each while buying was seeing in metal names.

The Nifty Midcap 50 index declined by 0.59 per cent at 7,962, whereas, Nifty Midcap 100 index declined by 0.19 per cent at 28,922.

Among the Sensex 30 stocks, HDFC was the top gainer gaining at least 0.52 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, NTPC and Titan.

Amongst the Nifty 50 shares, Cummins India, Glenmark Pharma, Aarti Industries Limited, L&T Financial Holdings, AU Small Bank Finance Limited, L&T Technology Services and Godrej properties were amongst the top gainers.

About 1516 shares have advanced, 1919 shares declined, and 140 shares are unchanged.

Asian markets were trading cautiously on Monday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.09 per cent, whereas Singapore’s KOSPI declined 0.27 per cent.

On Friday, after the talks between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the S&P 500 surged 1.17 per cent, Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8 per cent and the Nasdaq composite rose 2.05 per cent.

