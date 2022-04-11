Monday, Apr 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sebi Comes With New Guidelines To Evaluate Risk Value Of Gold, Gold-related Instruments

In a circular, the markets regulator said it has been decided that investment in such commodities by the mutual fund schemes will be assigned a risk score corresponding to the annualized volatility of the price of such commodities.

Sebi Comes With New Guidelines To Evaluate Risk Value Of Gold, Gold-related Instruments
SEBI .

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Apr 2022 6:14 pm

Sebi on Monday came out with a new framework for evaluating risk level of commodities -- gold and gold- related instruments -- in which mutual funds are permitted to invest on risk-o-meter.

In a circular, the markets regulator said it has been decided that investment in such commodities by the mutual fund schemes will be assigned a risk score corresponding to the annualized volatility of the price of such commodities.

Related stories

Sovereign Gold Bonds Usually Trade Below Issue Price On Exchanges; Should You Worry?

Three Reasons Why Gold Is Attracting Investors; Should You Buy

The annualized volatility will be computed quarterly based on past 15 years’ prices of benchmark index of a commodity and risk score for such commodity will be categorized in four levels ranging from "moderate" to "very high", Sebi said in a circular.

Annualized volatility of less than 10 per cent, 10-15 per cent, 15-20 per cent and more than 20 per cent, will have risk score of 3 (moderate), 4 (moderately high), 5 (high) and 6 (very high), respectively.

Explaining with an example, Sebi said if the price of gold has annualized volatility of 18 per cent based on the price of gold of the past 15 years, then gold and gold related instruments will have a risk value of 5 (high) on risk-o-meter.

In October 2020, the regulator had said investment in gold and gold-related instruments by schemes will be valued at 4 from risk perspective.

This new framework will come into force with immediate effect, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.

Tags

Business National SEBI Sebi Buyback Offer Rules Sebi Open Offer Rules Digital Gold Gold Prices Gold Gold Demand Increases India India Gold Demand
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Mahesh Babu Sponsors Heart Surgeries Of 30 Suffering Children

Mahesh Babu Sponsors Heart Surgeries Of 30 Suffering Children

Postcards From The Past: Crans Montana – Kalimpong And The Swiss Connect

Postcards From The Past: Crans Montana – Kalimpong And The Swiss Connect