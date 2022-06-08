Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
Reserve Bank Of India Allows Credit Cards To Be Linked With UPI Platform

UPI has become the most inclusive mode of payment in India, with over 26 crore unique users and 5 crore merchants onboarded on the platform.

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 11:23 am

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday allowed credit cards to be linked with the unified payments interface (UPI), which will enable more people to make payments using the popular platform.At present, UPI facilitates transactions by linking savings or current accounts through users' debit cards."…it is proposed to allow linking of credit cards to UPI," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the regulatory moves, along with the bi-monthly policy review.He said that to start with Rupay credit cards issued by the RBI-promoted National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will be enabled with this facility, and the facility will be made available after system developments. Das said the new arrangement is expected to provide more avenues and convenience to the customers in making payments through the UPI platform. 
UPI has become the most inclusive mode of payment in India, with over 26 crore unique users and 5 crore merchants onboarded on the platform, he added. In May, 594.63 crore transactions amounting to Rs 10.40 lakh crore were processed through UPI, Das said. The interoperability of prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) has also facilitated access of PPIs to the UPI payment system for undertaking transactions, Das said. 

