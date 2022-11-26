Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Parents Can Contribute To A Child's PPF Account, But Total Annual Deposits By Each Member Shouldn't Exceed Rs 1.5 lakh

Parents can contribute to a minor child's public provident fund (PPF) account, but the aggregate of deposits made by each member cannot exceed the threshold of one lakh fifty thousand rupees in a year

.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Nov 2022 8:52 am

Can we both parents contribute to the PPF account of our minor son? If yes, how the entries for contribution and interest are to be made in the parents' books? We do not wish to claim any deduction under Section 80C for such a contribution. 

As per paragraph 3 of the Public Provident Fund (PPF) scheme, 2019, any parent can open a Public Provident Fund (PPF) account for his minor children but not more than one account can be opened in a person's name. Under the PPF scheme, there is no restriction on any of the parents or both parents contributing to a minor child's PPF account.

As per paragraph 4 of the scheme, an individual can contribute no more than Rs 1.5 lakh to his and the minor child's accounts taken together in a year. So while contributing to your account, you can also contribute to the PPF account of your minor son.

But the aggregate of the deposits made by each of you to your account and the PPF account of your minor son cannot exceed Rs 1.5 lakh in a year. So the total contribution made to the PPF account of your one son made by you and your wife cannot exceed the threshold limit of Rs 1.50 lakh.

The limit is applicable whether you wish to claim the benefit under Section 80 C or not for the contribution made to your son's PPF account.

Regarding the entries for contribution and interest in your books of accounts, the contribution can be shown as a gift made by you to your son and shown in the books of the respective parents. Therefore, the entries in respect of interest credited to the PPF account of your son will be made in his books, and it will not reflect in the books of the contributing parents.

A minor's income is required to be clubbed with the earnings of a parent with a higher income. So, depending on whose income is higher, you or your wife must include all the incomes accruing to your son (including the PPF interest for the year) in excess of Rs 1,500 in a year. Since interest on the PPF account is tax-free, it will not have any tax implications, and the same can be disclosed in the EI schedule of the ITR.  
 

Related stories

Provident Fund Withdrawal Before Five Years Of Service Is Taxable For Employee

How Employees’ Provident Fund Investments Can Help You Build A Retirement Corpus

Why Government Is Offering Lowest Interest Rate On Employee's Provident Fund In Over 40 Years 

Tags

Business PPF Public Provident Fund (PPF) Deposits Investments Investors Finances Manage Finances Funding
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?