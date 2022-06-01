IRDAI Eases Approval Norms For Health, General Insurance Products

In a bid to improve ease of doing business, regulator Irdai on Wednesday allowed insurers to offer health and most of the general insurance products to customers without its prior approval.

Irdai has tweaked the 'Use and File' procedure for all the health insurance products and almost all the general insurance products in line with the reform agenda taken up towards having a fully insured India.

"This is a stepping stone towards improving the ease of doing business in the insurance sector by moving from the current regime requiring prior approval for launching the products to a regime where products could be launched without any prior approval," it said.

The regulator further said that it is envisaged that the initiatives will enable the insurance industry in launching suitable products in a timely manner.

The insurance industry is expected to use this opportunity for the introduction of customised and innovative products, and expansion of the choices available to the policyholders to address the dynamic needs of the market, which will further help in enhancing the insurance penetration in India, it added.