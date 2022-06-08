Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Individual Housing Loan Cap For Cooperative Lenders Doubled

The guidelines governing the maximum permissible loan limits for cooperative lenders were last reviewed over a decade ago.

Individual Housing Loan Cap For Cooperative Lenders Doubled
Reserve Bank of India.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 1:05 pm

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday doubled the maximum loan amount that a cooperative bank can lend to an individual to up to Rs 1.40 crore in view of the surge in housing prices.

The guidelines governing the maximum permissible loan limits for cooperative lenders were last reviewed over a decade ago.

Related stories

Will Ensure Availability Of Adequate Liquidity For Productive Requirements Of Economy: RBI Governor

RBI Hikes Rates By 50 Basis Points: How Much Will Your EMIs Increase?

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that urban cooperative banks will now be allowed to lend up to Rs 1.40 crore as against the previous cap of Rs 70 lakh, while rural cooperative banks can now lend up to Rs 75 lakh as against the earlier cap of Rs 30 lakh.

“Taking into account the increase in housing prices since the limits were last revised and considering the customer needs, it has been decided to increase the existing limits on individual housing loans by cooperative banks,” Das said.

Das, who made the announcement along with the other measures in the bi-monthly policy review, added that a detailed circular on the same will be issued separately.

The Governor said urban cooperative lenders are classified into tier-I and tier-II, and the maximum loan amount cap will be governed by how a bank is recognized.

Rural cooperative banks include State Cooperative Banks and District Central Cooperative Banks, and their net worth will determine the maximum permissible loan limits, he said.

Those with a net worth of up to Rs 100 crore will now be able to lend up to Rs 50 lakh per individual housing loan as against the previous cap of Rs 20 lakh, while the others can give loans of up to Rs 75 lakh, Das said.

In what can get a cheer to the developers, Das also announced that rural cooperative banks will now be permitted to lend to builders who have launched residential projects, which they are currently prohibited from.

Das said the decision has been taken considering the growing need for affordable housing and to realize their potential in providing credit facilities to the housing sector.

He said the overall housing finance limit for rural cooperative banks is unchanged at 5 per cent, and the lenders will have to extend the Commercial Real Estate – Residential Housing loans within the aggregate limit.

Meanwhile, the RBI has also decided to permit urban cooperative banks to allow doorstep banking services to help the elderly and differently-abled segments, Das said. 

Tags

Business Real Estate Realty Sector Real Estate Sector RBI Repo Rate Hike Repo Rate Hike Reserve Bank Of India Urban Cooperative Banks Housing Prices Bank Lending Rate State Cooperative Banks
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Alarm Bells Are Ringing Across the Muslim World, India Will Now Be Under Major Scrutiny

Alarm Bells Are Ringing Across the Muslim World, India Will Now Be Under Major Scrutiny

Amber Heard Has 'Financial Difficulties'; Cannot Afford To Pay Johnny Depp $10 Million

Amber Heard Has 'Financial Difficulties'; Cannot Afford To Pay Johnny Depp $10 Million