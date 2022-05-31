Tuesday, May 31, 2022
India's Per Capita Income Remains Below Pre-Covid Level In 2021-22

However, the per capita income based on Net National Income (NNI) at constant price grew by 7.5 per cent in FY22 over the previous year.

Updated: 31 May 2022 7:49 pm

India's annual per capita income at constant prices remained below the pre-COVID level at Rs 91,481 in 2021-22, official data showed on Tuesday.

The per capita income at constant price was Rs 94,270 in 2019-20 before it dipped to Rs 85,110 in 2020-21 on account of the disruption in economic activities caused by COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

At current prices, the per capita income rose by 18.3 per cent to Rs 1.5 lakh during in 2021-22 fiscal.

The per capita income at current prices had dipped to Rs 1.27 lakh in 2020-21 from Rs 1.32 lakh in 2019-20.

The per-capita income is a crude indicator of the prosperity of a country.

