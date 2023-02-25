Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

HDFC Life Launches HDFC Guaranteed Income Insurance Plan: Know Key Features

Home Business
Outlook Money

HDFC Life Launches HDFC Guaranteed Income Insurance Plan: Know Key Features

The plan provides customers an opportunity to build a financial corpus to support them with a regular and guaranteed income.

HDFC
HDFC Life has launched the HDFC Life Guaranteed Income Insurance Plan. HDFC

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 10:42 am

HDFC Life has launched the HDFC Life Guaranteed Income Insurance Plan, which provides guaranteed, regular, tax-free benefits, and guaranteed death benefit. 

The plan provides customers an opportunity to build a financial corpus to support them with a regular and guaranteed income. The policy offers a guaranteed annual income of 11-13 per cent of the sum assured. 

In addition, if purchased online, it provides a discount on first-year premium, a 12 per cent discount for 8-10 year premium payment term (PPT), and a 15 per cent discount for 12-15 year PPT. 

Related stories

Aditya Birla Sun Life Launches 5-Year Pure Term Plan Life Insurance Policy

Life Insurance: Myths And Facts You Must Know

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Launches Sustainable Equity Fund

Commenting on the plan, Aneesh Khanna, head products & segments at HDFC Life, said: “The HDFC Life Guaranteed Income Insurance plan offers choice of premium payment term and life cover even during the income payout phase.” It provides guaranteed returns and “secures policyholders from future uncertainties,” he said, adding, the plan enables individuals to build a corpus and a “financial safety net for themselves and their families.”
 

Key Features
•    The plan provides life cover even during the income payout phase.
•    Individuals can choose the income period of 8, 10, 12, 15, 20, 25, or 30 years. 
•    It also offers guaranteed death benefit, which can be availed of either in lump sum or in monthly installments as a family income benefit option. 
•    The plan’s entry age ranges from 0 to 65 years. 
•    It is a non-participating life insurance plan

Demand for life insurance has been increasing in recent times, especially post the pandemic. According to data from Life Insurance Council, life insurance firms reported 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in new business premia (NBP), the premium received from new policies, in August last year. 

HDFC Life's NBP rose by 16.80 per cent. Overall, life insurers reported an NBP of Rs 32,856.38 crore in August, while Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) reported an NBP of Rs 21,882 crore, up 15 per cent. Private insurers' NBP rose by 24 per cent to Rs 10,974.25 crore.
 

Tags

Business HDFC Life Insurance HDFC Life HDFC Home Insurance Insurance Insurance Policy Financial Planning Insurance Premium
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Delhi MCD Elections: Ruckus Erupts Again As Mayor Declares One Vote Invalid

Delhi MCD Elections: Ruckus Erupts Again As Mayor Declares One Vote Invalid

Gujarat: Two More Minor Tremors Hit Amreli, Third In Two Days

Gujarat: Two More Minor Tremors Hit Amreli, Third In Two Days