Future Generali Launches New Policy With Global Healthcare Access Option

Future Generali Insurance Company Limited has announced the launch of its new healthcare product, FG Health Elite, with a focus to enable policyholders get access to global healthcare treatment options.

The FG Health Elite offers policyholders access to a wide range of healthcare options and wellness advantages that aren’t typically included in conventional health insurance plans, the insurer said in a press release. It further said that this premium health insurance cover is based on the idea that there should be no boundaries when it comes to health.

The policy offers individuals with a high sum insured of up to Rs 6 crore. The sum insured starts at Rs 75 lakh and goes up to Rs 6 crore in multiples of Rs 50 lakh.

It also provides a comprehensive cover for medical bills, home visits, outpatient department (OPD) treatment, air ambulance, coverage for mental health, hospitalisation expenses, including medical treatment abroad, prosthetic implants, repatriation of mortal remains, and wellness benefits, too.

The policy tenure for FG Health Elite ranges from 1-3 years, along with the possibility of lifelong renewal too, the insurer said.

Under the comprehensive plan, the policyholders are also eligible for wellness benefits, including value-added services and wellness reward points. The value-added services include access to tele-consulting, webinars, wellness content, fitness and wellness vouchers and health check-ups.

According to the press release, the cumulative bonus offered to beneficiaries will be increased by 10 per cent for every claim-free policy year, where no claims are reported. The exception will be any claim under OPD treatment and wellness benefits, provided the policy is renewed without a break.

According to the insurer, policyholders can avail these services through the FG Insure App.

The entry age for adults is 18-65 years. Children over 91 days are also eligible for the cover. A maximum of 15 family members can be covered under FG Health Elite, the press release further said.

Says Ruchika Malhan Varma, chief marketing officer, Future Generali India Insurance: “There has been a tremendous churn in medical technology during the last few decades, providing superior options and a wider range of healthcare services. Incepted with the aim of facilitating access to healthcare services globally, FG Health Elite will give Indians a chance to avail treatments unfettered by geographical boundaries.”