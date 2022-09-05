Future Generali’s New Health Policy Offers Coverage For Newborns On Mother’s Policy

Future Generali India Insurance has launched a comprehensive health insurance product aimed at empowering customers to actively manage their health and lead a healthy lifestyle.

Named, FG Health Absolute, this latest health insurance offering comes with a host of wellness benefits provided as part of the product.

Some of these features are, coverage for the newborn under its mother’s policy until the expiry of the cover, enhanced vaccination coverage for the newborn, a reinstatement of comprehensive mental illness benefits under OPD cover, enhanced cover for Lasik and cataract treatments, vaccination cover for children up to 12 years of age, home healthcare, as well as a host of value added services and wellness rewards programmes.

FG Health Absolute offers a girl child benefit where maternity sum insured is increased by additional amount of Rs. 10,000 on the birth of a girl child, the company announced in a press release.

Future Generali said in the press release that the product comes with a loyalty program that enables customers to encash their reward points for premium discounts, availing a variety of goods, and memberships, among others in the renewal policy.

Under its wellness programme, customers are encouraged to undertake stress and happiness checks, and health risk assessments, twice a year, in addition to annual expert wellness assessments and lifestyle disorder monitoring. Monthly tracking has been included towards monitoring fitness and healthy lifestyle of the customers, thus ensuring a comprehensive approach towards physical and mental wellbeing, the release said.

The policy helps customers to access value added services, such as tele counselling, webinars on mental and physical health, vouchers for wellness centres, fitness, sports, diagnostic centres, and regular health check-ups to ensure a healthy and fit lifestyle, the release said.

The policy is available across both the online and offline channels, and features 11 sum insured options for customers, ranging from Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 1 crore. It offers protection to a maximum of 15 family members. There is no upper age limit for customers, ensuring access to optimal healthcare at all stages of the individual’s life.

Anup Rau, managing director & CEO, Future Generali India Insurance said that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought about better appreciation among individuals for active health management.

“While on one hand, we are witnessing enhanced customer interest in health products, and expect this segment to grow substantially, we are also sensing customer need for an all-encompassing health product, with enhanced features and maximised benefits. FG Health Absolute is a step in the direction of providing customers with a proposition that not only suits their ask for a comprehensive product, but goes a step further by encouraging them to practice healthy habits, regularly, for a holistic health,” he said.

According to Rau, this solution caters to almost all possible healthcare requirements, from wellness and value added services, which are the unique selling propositions (USPs) of the product, to enhanced mother and child care as well as overseas treatments for specific illnesses.

According to the insurer, the FG Health Absolute cover has been designed in line with the health insurance requirements of today’s diverse populace.



“In keeping with our focus on being an ‘Inclusive’ insurer, with this product, we are also taking an important step by expanding the scope of ‘Family’ definition for our health indemnity products, to offer protection to members of the LGBTQIA+ community & members in a live-in relationship,” he added.