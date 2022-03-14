Monday, Mar 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Exports Up 25.1% To $34.57 Billion; Trade Deficit Widens To $20.88 Billion In February

Imports during the month too jumped 36 per cent to $55.45 billion, with inbound shipments of petroleum and crude oil surging 69 per cent to $15.28 billion.

Exports Up 25.1% To $34.57 Billion; Trade Deficit Widens To $20.88 Billion In February
Imports during the 11 months rose 59.33 per cent to $550.56 billion.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Mar 2022 4:02 pm

India's exports rose 25.1 per cent to $34.57 billion in February on account of healthy growth in sectors like engineering, petroleum and chemicals, even as the trade deficit widened to $20.88 billion, according to data released by the commerce ministry on Monday.

Imports during the month too jumped 36 per cent to $55.45 billion, with inbound shipments of petroleum and crude oil surging 69 per cent to $15.28 billion.

Related stories

India Considering Rupee Payments Option For Trade With Russia: Report

Coal Imports From Russia Could Be Highest In Over Two Years In March: Report

Trade deficit -- the difference between imports and exports -- stood at $13.12 billion in February 2021.

"Merchandise exports for the period April-February 2021-22 was $374.81 billion as against $256.55 billion during the period April to February 2020-21, registering a positive growth of 46.09 per cent," the ministry said.

Imports during the 11-month period rose 59.33 per cent to $550.56 billion. Trade deficit during this period widened to $175.75 billion as against $88.99 billion during April-February 2020-21.

According to the data, gold imports in February dipped by 9.65 per cent to $4.8 billion. Imports of electronic goods rose about 29.53 per cent to $6.27 billion. Exports of engineering goods, petroleum and chemicals in February increased by 32 per cent, 88.14 per cent and 25.38 per cent to $9.32 billion, $4.64 billion and $2.4 billion, respectively.

Pharmaceutical exports, however, slipped by 1.78 per cent to $1.96 billion in February. 

Tags

Business National Indian Trade And Exports Global / Exports Exports Trade Deficit Trade Imports Oil Imports Crude Oil Crude Oil Price Crude Oil Imports
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Warns Sunny Leone & Singers To Remove Music Video In 3 Days

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Warns Sunny Leone & Singers To Remove Music Video In 3 Days

‘Madhuban’ Song: Bollywood Actress Sunny Leone’s Effigy Trampled By Right Wing Mob In Uttar Pradesh

‘Madhuban’ Song: Bollywood Actress Sunny Leone’s Effigy Trampled By Right Wing Mob In Uttar Pradesh