Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
Equity MFs Log Rs 19,705 Crore Net Inflow In February Amid Volatile Stock Market

In comparison, equity mutual funds saw a net inflow of Rs 14,888 crore in January and Rs 25,077 crore in December, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed.

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 3:13 pm

Equity mutual funds attracted a net sum of Rs 19,705 crore in February, making it the 12th consecutive monthly net inflow, amid a highly volatile stock market environment and continued FPIs selling.

In comparison, equity mutual funds saw a net inflow of Rs 14,888 crore in January and Rs 25,077 crore in December, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed on Wednesday.

Equity schemes have been witnessing net inflow since March 2021 and the segment has received a net inflow of over Rs 1 lakh crore during this period highlighting the positive sentiments among investors.

Prior to this, such schemes had consistently witnessed outflows for eight months from July 2020 to February 2021 losing Rs 46,791 crore.

Overall, the mutual fund industry registered a net inflow of Rs 31,533 crore in the month of February, compared with a net inflow of Rs 35,252 crore in the preceding month.

The assets under management (AUM) of the industry slightly went down to Rs 37.56 lakh crore at the end of February, from Rs 38.01 lakh crore at January end.

Within the equity segment, all categories saw net inflows. While the flexi-cap fund category saw the highest net inflow of Rs 3,873 crore, followed by thematic funds at Rs 3,441 crore during the period under review.

The debt segment saw a net withdrawal of Rs 8,274 crore last month after witnessing a net inflow of Rs 5,088 crore in January. 

