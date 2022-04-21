Thursday, Apr 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Elon Musk Secures Funds Worth $46.5 Billion To Buy Twitter

According to the regulatory filing, to finance the transaction Musk has committed to invest $33.5 billion which includes $12.5 billion as margin loans as well as $21 billion of equity.

Elon Musk Secures Funds Worth $46.5 Billion To Buy Twitter
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Apr 2022 8:44 pm

Days after the micro-blogging site Twitter Inc adopted the ‘poison pill’ defense against the hostile takeover by Elon Musk, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO has secured financing worth $46.5 billion to buy the social media platform, according to the company’s regulatory filing viewed by Outlook Business.

Related stories

‘Woke Mind Virus...,' Says Elon Musk After Netflix Loses Record Two Lakh Subscribers In 100 Days

Elon Musk To Invest $15 Billion Of His Own Money To Acquire Twitter: Report

Elon Musk’s This Cryptic Tweet Fuels Speculations About Twitter’s Tender Offer

According to the regulatory filing, to finance the transaction Musk has committed to invest $33.5 billion which includes $12.5 billion as margin loans as well as $21 billion of equity.

Moreover, investment banking firm Morgan Stanley has agreed to issue a debt of $13 billion—which includes $6.5 billion as a term loan in principal amount, $500 million as an aggregate committed amount, $3 billion as the secured bridge loan in aggregate principal amount, and $3 billion as unsecured bridge loan facility.

According to Reuters, Apollo Global Management and Thoma Bravo is also considering ways to finance the bid. 

Last week, Musk offered to buy Twitter worth $41.39 billion. He has offered $54.20 per share, at a 38 per cent premium to the closing price of Twitter’s stock on April 1, the last trading day before Musk bought the majority stake in the company. 

On April 4, Musk acquired a 9.2 per cent stake in the company, thus becoming the second-largest shareholder of the social media platform. Musk currently owns 73.5 million shares of common stock in his personal capacity.

According to reports, Musk is also planning for a tender offer to acquire the company. 

Tags

Business Elon Musk Elon Musk News Twitter Elon Musk-Twitter News SpaceX CEO Tesla CEO SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022, MI Vs CSK, Live Cricket Scores: Mukesh Choudhary Rocks Mumbai Indians (46/3)

IPL 2022, MI Vs CSK, Live Cricket Scores: Mukesh Choudhary Rocks Mumbai Indians (46/3)

Another Electric Vehicle Explosion Kills 80-Year-Old In Telangan

Another Electric Vehicle Explosion Kills 80-Year-Old In Telangan