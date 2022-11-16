Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Market Retreats As BTC Falls 0.33%, ETH Dives 2.1%

The global cryptocurrency market retreated 0.56 per cent to $845.2 billion on Wednesday evening, dragged down by falling prices in major cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH). Dogecoin, the meme coin, was up by 0.23 per cent.

The overall crypto market’s trading volume also decreased by 3.1 per cent to $71.5 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com at 4:00 pm IST.

FTT was the most trending crypto on Wednesday, the native token of the FTX crypto exchange. Wednesday’s top gainer was Chiliz. It is up 13.7 per cent to $0.2304. The top loser was Trust wallet token, down 13.9 per cent to $1.9 in the last 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC falls 0.33 per cent to $16,745. Its market cap stood at 321.6 billion. Its intraday low was $16,781. The trading volume fell 17.4 per cent to $34.1 billion.

Ethereum: Ethereum declined 2.10 per cent to $1,233 in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday evening. ETH’s market cap stood at $150.9 billion. The trading volume fell 11.4 per cent to $11.3 billion.

Other Altcoins:

Solana’s (SOL) price declined by 2.8 per cent to $14.1 on November 16.

XRP retreated 0.94 per cent to $0.3801, and its 24-hour trading volume decreased by 31.7 per cent to $1.5 billion.

Cardano (ADA) fell 1.1 per cent to $0.3357. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased by 18.6 per cent to $288.2 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) gains 0.23 per cent to $0.08765. Its 24-hour trading volume fell 16.4 per cent to $715.8 million.

Shiba Inu is down by 0.77 per cent to $0.000009169.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) is up by 6.7 per cent to $6,554. Its 24-hour trading volume is up by 111.1 per cent to $51.4 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) falls 0.54 per cent to $13.28, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 9.7 per cent to $175.6 million.

Aave (AAVE) is down 0.57 per cent at $59.4, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 4.6 per cent to $95.8 million.