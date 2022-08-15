Cryptocurrency Prices Today: BTC Drops 1.76%, ETH Falls 4.54%, SHIB Most Trending Crypto

The largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), were trading with losses on Monday morning. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu (SHIB) was today’s most trending crypto.

The global crypto market capitalisation went down by 2.92 per cent to $1.15 trillion as of 5:40 pm IST. The global crypto volume was up by 42.58 per cent to $77.67 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section was about $6.71 billion, or 8.64 per cent of the total crypto market’s 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $69.59 billion, or about 89.60 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours.

Monday’s top gainer was UNUS SED LEO, which was up by 5.43 per cent to $5.34. The top loser was Celsius (CEL), which was down by 15.13 per cent at $3.20.

Bitcoin (BTC)

As of 5:40 pm, Bitcoin fell by 1.76 per cent to $24,093.50. After peaking at around 8:00 am, Bitcoin continued to decline and entered the red zone at 11:34 am. It reached its lowest price at 1:59 pm before seeing some slight gains without managing to enter the green zone.

The lowest price for BTC today was $23,960.03 and its trading volume was up by 44.82 per cent at $31,257,841,716.

Ethereum (ETH)

The price of Ethereum on Monday evening was $1,896.55, down 4.54 per cent. ETH exhibited almost similar trading behaviour to BTC. Around 11:00 am on August 15, ETH came down rapidly, reaching the lowest value at around 2:00 pm.

The lowest price for ETH today was $1,887.82. ETH’s trading volume was up by 51.97 per cent at $19,667,253,542.

Other Altcoins



Solana's price was down by 5.00 per cent at $44.16 today.

Cardano (ADA) gained 4.08 per cent at $0.5566. The 24-hour trading volume for ADA decreased by 21.52 per cent to $912,871,863.

Binance (BNB) was down by 2.95 per cent at $316.96. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 48.17 per cent at $1,211,242,887.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 2.91 per cent at $0.07564. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 64.47 per cent at $1,363,304,473.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 1.67 per cent at $0.00001557.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell by 3.96 per cent at $11,108.40. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 16.02 per cent at $62,290,663.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 4.24 per cent at $27.72 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 38.02 per cent at $538,370,019.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 3.12 per cent at $107.06 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 107.29 per cent at $272,504,626.