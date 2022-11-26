Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Crypto Prices Today: Market Rises As BTC Gains 0.93%, ETH Up 3.4% & Huobi Soars 17%

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL) rose 0.93 per cent, 3.4 per cent, and 2.7 per cent, respectively. Huobi was the top gainer, which rose 17.3 per cent to $6.8

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Nov 2022 5:07 pm

The global crypto market rose 1.8 per cent to $842.4 billion, lifted by gains in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

However, the market’s overall trading volume fell by 17.7 per cent to $37.1 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com at 4:00 pm IST.

Saturday’s most trending crypto was Terra Classic Luna (LUNC), a stablecoin that crashed in May. The top gainer was Huobi, up 17.3 per cent to $6.8.

The top loser was BinaryX, trading at $152.5, after having fallen by 5.4 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Saturday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rises 0.93 per cent to $16,598 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at $318.9 billion. Its intraday low was $16,431. The trading volume decreased by 19.8 per cent to $18.6 billion.

Ethereum: Ethereum gains 3.4 per cent to $1,219 in the last 24 hours as of Saturday evening. ETH’s market cap stood at 149.2 billion. The trading volume decreased by 35.07 per cent to $5.4 billion.

Other Altcoins:

Related stories

Which Metaverse Crypto Will Explode In 2023? 

Latest Crypto News: Mumbai Man Duped Of Rs 1.6 Crore In Crypto Fraud, Huobi Rejects Rumors Of Merger With Poloniex

Why Is Crypto Crashing? 5 Reasons Bitcoin Might Go Below $10k

Solana’s (SOL) price rose 2.7 per cent to $14.4.

XRP declined 0.49 per cent to $0.4073, and its 24-hour trading volume fell 44.8 per cent to $863.5 million.

Cardano (ADA) rose 3.1 per cent to $0.3204. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased by 10.02 per cent to $202.02 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) soared 12.2 per cent to $0.09237. Its 24-hour trading volume climbed 271.5 per cent to $1.3 billion.

Shiba Inu rose 4.4 per cent to $0.000009287.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) increased by 3.8 per cent to $6,313. Its 24-hour trading volume jumped 41.3 per cent to $41.3 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) increased by 2.6 per cent to $12.9, and its 24-hour trading volume rose 23.1 per cent to $163.7 million.

Aave (AAVE) gained 5.2 per cent at $60.2, and its 24-hour trading volume increased by 43.5 per cent to $77.4 million.

Tags

Business Crypto Update Cryptocurrency Bitcoins Ethereum Meme Coins DeFi Finances Investments
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?

Vladimir Putin's Hands In The News Again, This Time For Turning Purple

Vladimir Putin's Hands In The News Again, This Time For Turning Purple