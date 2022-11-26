Crypto Prices Today: Market Rises As BTC Gains 0.93%, ETH Up 3.4% & Huobi Soars 17%

The global crypto market rose 1.8 per cent to $842.4 billion, lifted by gains in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

However, the market’s overall trading volume fell by 17.7 per cent to $37.1 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com at 4:00 pm IST.

Saturday’s most trending crypto was Terra Classic Luna (LUNC), a stablecoin that crashed in May. The top gainer was Huobi, up 17.3 per cent to $6.8.

The top loser was BinaryX, trading at $152.5, after having fallen by 5.4 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Saturday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rises 0.93 per cent to $16,598 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at $318.9 billion. Its intraday low was $16,431. The trading volume decreased by 19.8 per cent to $18.6 billion.

Ethereum: Ethereum gains 3.4 per cent to $1,219 in the last 24 hours as of Saturday evening. ETH’s market cap stood at 149.2 billion. The trading volume decreased by 35.07 per cent to $5.4 billion.

Other Altcoins:

Solana’s (SOL) price rose 2.7 per cent to $14.4.

XRP declined 0.49 per cent to $0.4073, and its 24-hour trading volume fell 44.8 per cent to $863.5 million.

Cardano (ADA) rose 3.1 per cent to $0.3204. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased by 10.02 per cent to $202.02 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) soared 12.2 per cent to $0.09237. Its 24-hour trading volume climbed 271.5 per cent to $1.3 billion.

Shiba Inu rose 4.4 per cent to $0.000009287.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) increased by 3.8 per cent to $6,313. Its 24-hour trading volume jumped 41.3 per cent to $41.3 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) increased by 2.6 per cent to $12.9, and its 24-hour trading volume rose 23.1 per cent to $163.7 million.

Aave (AAVE) gained 5.2 per cent at $60.2, and its 24-hour trading volume increased by 43.5 per cent to $77.4 million.