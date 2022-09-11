Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
Market Capitalization Of Seven Of Top 10 Most Valued Firms Climb Over Rs 1.33 Lakh Crore

Last week, the BSE benchmark advanced 989.81 points or 1.68 per cent. The market valuation of TCS jumped Rs 32,071.59 crore to Rs 11,77,226.60 crore

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 3:14 pm

The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 most-valued firms climbed Rs 1,33,746.87 crore last week amid a firm trend in equities, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Reliance Industries, and Infosys leading the pack of gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark advanced 989.81 points or 1.68 per cent. The market valuation of TCS jumped Rs 32,071.59 crore to Rs 11,77,226.60 crore.

Reliance Industries added Rs 26,249.1 crore taking its valuation to Rs 17,37,717.68 crore. The market valuation of Infosys climbed Rs 24,804.5 crore to Rs 6,36,143.85 crore and that of ICICI Bank advanced Rs 20,471.04 crore to Rs 6,27,823.56 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of State Bank of India gained Rs 15,171.84 crore to Rs 4,93,932.64 crore and that of Adani Transmission went higher by Rs 7,730.36 crore to Rs 4,38,572.68 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation climbed Rs 7,248.44 crore to Rs 8,33,854.18 crore.

From the laggards, the mcap of Hindustan Unilever declined by Rs 3,618.37 crore to Rs 6,08,074.22 crore.

HDFC's valuation fell by Rs 2,551.25 crore to Rs 4,41,501.59 crore and that of Bajaj Finance dipped Rs 432.88 crore to Rs 4,34,913.12 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to remain the most valued firm in the ranking of top 10 firms by market capitalization, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, Adani Transmission, and Bajaj Finance. 

