Cryptocurrencies were trading in the green on Monday evening, as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and altcoins gained. Meme coins, such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were also trading higher. Today’s most trending crypto was Cardano (ADA), the native token of Cardano blockchain.

The global crypto market cap stood at $928.1 billion. The total crypto market volume increased by 19784.6 per cent to $42.4 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 4:00 pm.

Today’s top gainer was Quant; it was up by 15.1 per cent to $211.6. The top loser was Waves, down 3.6 per cent to $3.4 fall in the last 24 hours as of Monday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC gained 1.1 per cent to $19,360.8 in the last 24 hours. BTC increased from $19,153 to $19,385 at 1:35 am, while its trading volume increased by 43.2 per cent to $21.3 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum increased by 2.6 per cent to $1,320 in the last 24 hours as of Monday evening. Its trading volume increased by 41.3 per cent to $8.6 billion.

Other Altcoins:

Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 1.9 per cent to $30.56 on October 17, 2022.

XRP was down 2.7 per cent to $0.4706, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 102.2 per cent to $1.4 billion.

Cardano (ADA) increased by 0.36 per cent to $0.3697. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume increased by 10.5 per cent to $347.5 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) gained 0.67 per cent to $0.0595. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 4.9 per cent to $169.5 million.

Shiba Inu was up by 0.73 per cent to $0.00001036.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was up by 3.1 per cent to $7,874, while its 24-hour trading volume was $18.3 billion.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up 2.1 per cent to $15.9, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 35.9 per cent to $147.3 million.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 4.2 per cent at $77.5, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 35.05 per cent to $100.8 million.