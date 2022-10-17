Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Crypto Prices Today: Market Recovers As BTC Rallies Over 1%, ETH Rises 2%

Bitcoin rose 1.1 per cent, Ethereum gained 2.6 per cent, Waves, the top loser, fell 3.6 per cent, and Quant, the top gainer, increased by 15.1 per cent.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 6:07 pm

Cryptocurrencies were trading in the green on Monday evening, as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and altcoins gained. Meme coins, such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were also trading higher. Today’s most trending crypto was Cardano (ADA), the native token of Cardano blockchain.

The global crypto market cap stood at $928.1 billion. The total crypto market volume increased by 19784.6 per cent to $42.4 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 4:00 pm.

Today’s top gainer was Quant; it was up by 15.1 per cent to $211.6. The top loser was Waves, down 3.6 per cent to $3.4 fall in the last 24 hours as of Monday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC gained 1.1 per cent to $19,360.8 in the last 24 hours. BTC increased from $19,153 to $19,385 at 1:35 am, while its trading volume increased by 43.2 per cent to $21.3 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum increased by 2.6 per cent to $1,320 in the last 24 hours as of Monday evening. Its trading volume increased by 41.3 per cent to $8.6 billion.

Other Altcoins:

Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 1.9 per cent to $30.56 on October 17, 2022.

Related stories

Crypto Industry Reacts To Sitharaman’s ‘Not Against Blockchain, But Wary Of Misuse’ Comment

Latest Crypto News: Flipkart Launches Flipverse, Australia Halts Trading Of Crypto Funds

Can Big Eyes Coin Offer Traders Higher Returns Than Crypto Giants Ethereum And Binance Coin In This Bearish Season?

XRP was down 2.7 per cent to $0.4706, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 102.2 per cent to $1.4 billion.

Cardano (ADA) increased by 0.36 per cent to $0.3697. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume increased by 10.5 per cent to $347.5 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) gained 0.67 per cent to $0.0595. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 4.9 per cent to $169.5 million.

Shiba Inu was up by 0.73 per cent to $0.00001036.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was up by 3.1 per cent to $7,874, while its 24-hour trading volume was $18.3 billion.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up 2.1 per cent to $15.9, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 35.9 per cent to $147.3 million.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 4.2 per cent at $77.5, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 35.05 per cent to $100.8 million.

Tags

Business Cryptocurrency Crypto Update Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum Digital Currency Investments Meme Coins DeFi Finances
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

MP Police Register Case Against A Couple In Actor Vaishali Takkar's Suicide

MP Police Register Case Against A Couple In Actor Vaishali Takkar's Suicide

Explained: How Americans In Chinese Tech Firms Might Have To Choose Between US Citizenship And Job

Explained: How Americans In Chinese Tech Firms Might Have To Choose Between US Citizenship And Job