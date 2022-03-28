Bureau of Police Research & Development Organises Seminar on Crypto; Bitcoin Rises

The Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D) organised a seminar on crypto on Monday. Director General Balajai Srivastava inaugurated the webinar on ‘Crypto Currencies and Emerging Law Enforcement Challenges’. The event was attended by Prof. S Shukla from IIT Kanpur, KPS Malhotra, DCP, Delhi Police, and Akand Sitra, solution architect from Chainalysis, among others. According to BPR&D, a total of 222 police officers attended the webinar.

Elsewhere, the government announced in Parliament on Monday that Rs 95.86 crore, which includes penalty as well as interest, has been recovered from 11 cryptocurrency exchanges for evasion of Goods and Services Tax (GST). Zanmai Labs (WAZIRX), Coin DCX, CoinSwitch Kuber, Buy Ucoin, UnoCoin and Flitpay were among the exchanges that were involved in the GST evasion case.

Zeb IT Services, Secure Bitcoin Traders, Giottus Technologies, Awlencan Innovations India (Zebpay), and Discidium Internet Labs were the others whose name figured among the defaulters in the list prepared by the Ministry of Finance.

In another development, Jupiter Meta, an NFT marketplace, has announced the launch of music NFTs. The music NFTs would be offered during a metaverse concert featuring South Indian singer and composer, Karthik.

The metaverse concert would take place on April 14. The tickets of the concert would be stored as NFTs in the buyer’s wallet, and would also possess future tradeable value. Ticket holders would be credited with the new tracks as music NFTs. The owners would then be able to use those NFTs in any way they might want to.

In the cryptocurrency market, the price of Bitcoin was up by 6.40 per cent in the last 24 hours, while it was trading at $47,249.65 at 5:30 pm IST. Its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 42.11 per cent, up by 0.12 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $3,344.17, with a rise of 6.33 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) rose 4.78 per cent over the same period, and was trading at $435.48. Solana (SOL) was up by 9.78 per cent to $110.29, while Cardano (ADA) was up by 5.84 per cent to $1.19.

Meme Coins

Among meme coins, Dogecoin was up by 7.04 per cent, and was trading at $0.1493 at 5:30 pm on Coinmarketcap.com. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was up by 7.54 per cent, and was trading at $0.00002646. Dogelon Mars was up 23.68 per cent and was trading at $0.000001019, while Samoyedcoin was up 20.02 and was trading at $0.02114.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was at $2.13 trillion, an increase of 5.75 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $112.48 billion, up by 79.67 per cent, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Revolotto (RVL) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 2,004.59 per cent. It was trading at $0.2225 at 5:30 pm, as per Coinmarketcap data. In contrast, Pups Milk (Milk) witnessed the maximum loss, falling 77.78 per cent. It was trading at $0.00000000001208, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

