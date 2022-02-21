Monday, Feb 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Adviser To Pakistan PM Backs Resumption Of Trade Ties With India

Trade with India is the need of the hour and beneficial to both countries, Dawod said at a media interaction on Sunday

Adviser To Pakistan PM Backs Resumption Of Trade Ties With India
India Pakistan PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 2:35 pm

Abdul Razak Dawood, adviser to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on commerce, has backed the resumption of trade with India, which was suspended by Islamabad in August 2019 after New Delhi revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. 

Trade with India is the need of the hour and beneficial to both countries, Dawod said at a media interaction here on Sunday, Dawn News reported. 

"As far as the ministry of commerce is concerned, its position is to do trade with India. And my stance is that we should do trade with India and it should be opened now," said Dawood, who also serves as the Prime Minister's Adviser on Textile, Industry, Production, and Investment. 

"Trade with India is very beneficial to all, especially Pakistan. And I support it," he added, according to the Dawn News report. 

The comments from Dawood raise hopes of a partial revival of Pakistan-India bilateral trade relations, which were suspended after the August 5, 2019 decision of New Delhi to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

In March 2021, Pakistan's Economic Coordination Committee had lifted a ban on the import of sugar and cotton from India. However, the decision was withdrawn quickly as it emerged that the major move was taken by Pakistan's Finance Ministry without taking all stakeholders on board, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

India's move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 outraged Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad. 

Pakistan also snapped all air and land links with India and suspended trade and railway services.  

India has said that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility, and violence. India has said the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility.

India has also told Pakistan that “talks and terror” cannot go together and has asked Islamabad to take demonstrable steps against terror groups responsible for launching various attacks on India.

Tags

Business Business Pakistan Exports Imports India Pakistan Trade Imran Khan Narendra Modi India Trade Ties
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Government Aims For Sustained Recovery; Infrastructure Spends To Help Economy, Says Finance Minister

Government Aims For Sustained Recovery; Infrastructure Spends To Help Economy, Says Finance Minister

Sensex, Nifty Fall For Fourth Straight Session As Tensions Between Russia, Ukraine Simmer

Reliance Jio, Government of Maldives Team Up For IAX Undersea Cable System In Maldives

Domestic Air Traffic To Cross Pre-Covid Levels In Next 2 Months: Scindia

AiDash Acquires Geospatial Firm Neurafarms.ai At An Undisclosed Amount

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Villagers work to extinguish a fire that consumes a forest near Ituzaingo, Corrientes province, Argentina.

Pampas On Fire

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds up his trophy after winning the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Rio Open: Teen Carlos Alcaraz Beats Diego Schwartzman To Claim Singles Title

A child dressed as Coraza character participates in the celebration of the recognition of the Pawkar Raymi or Flowering Festival by the government, in Peguche, Ecuador

Fiesta Of The Flowering Of The Maize

India's captain Rohit Sharma holds the winners trophy after their win in the third Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata. Indian won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer Shine As India Seal 3-0 Series Sweep

A child sticks a drawing on a wall at a newly renovated creche, at Mandoli Jail in New Delhi. As schools reopened after a long hiatus imposed due to COVID-19, the children lodged in women centric jail no 16 in Mandoli have also joined their newly renovated creche.

Education For All

Deepak Patel, who came all the way from Nagpur, poses with the Tricolour painted on his body.

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Cricket-starved Fans Throng Eden Gardens For Series Finale