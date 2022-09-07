Aditya Birla AMC Launches Turbo STP; Know What Other Types Of STPs Exist In Market

The Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company has rolled out the Aditya Birla Sun Life Turbo Systematic Transfer Plan, or Turbo STP, allowing its existing mutual fund investors to transfer a variable amount to a targeted scheme at defined intervals.

Explaining the scheme, the fund house on Tuesday said the variable or the actual transfer amount to the targeted scheme would be based on its in-house research or model.

It said the in-house model would track technical and fundamental parameters like valuation, trend, and volatility ratios to arrive at an equity valuation multiplier (EVM) to help ascertain market valuations.

The EVM value, it added, will help determine the actual transfer amount based on the pre-selected STP base amount. The fund said that STP works best with the market valuation model.

It further explains that when its in-house model deems the market expensive, a lesser amount would be transferred from the source scheme to the target scheme, and when the valuation is low, a higher amount would be transferred to buy more units at a lower price.

However, different fund houses name this scheme differently. For instance, ICICI Prudential AMC’s “Booster STP,” launched in August 2021, has similar features. It is named a booster STP because the EVM value determines the investment amount in the target scheme.

Besides these STPs, there are other similar STP schemes:

Fixed STP: It is one of the oldest and most popular STPs. In a fixed STP plan, you must set a predefined amount or “unit quantity figure,” based on which the money would be transferred from the source fund to the destination fund, regardless of the market valuation at the time of transfer.

Flexible STP: As the name suggests, these STPs offer the choice of systematically transferring funds from the source scheme to the destination scheme. In this plan, the minimum transfer amount is fixed. However, if investors feel the market is favourable, they can increase the transfer amount.

Capital Appreciation STP: In this type of STP, gains from the target scheme are transferred to the destination scheme. This STP works for investors who do not want to risk their principal amount and want higher growth. In this option, investors park their money in a debt scheme and transfer the appreciation amount to equity schemes.

For instance, If an investment of Rs. 5,00,000 in a liquid fund delivers a 4-per cent return annually, the capital appreciation would be Rs. 20,000. You can also opt for a monthly capital appreciation STP of around Rs. 1,666 (Rs. 20,000 divided equally for 12 months). This way, your principal amount is safe, while the appreciation amount will get a boost from equity growth.