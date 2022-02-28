Monday, Feb 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business
Outlook Money

Three Things To Keep In Mind Before Investing In RBI’s Sovereign Gold Bonds

RBI’s latest tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme will remain open till March 4. Here’s what you should consider if investing in gold through SGBs

Three Things To Keep In Mind Before Investing In RBI’s Sovereign Gold Bonds
Three Things To Keep In Mind Before Investing In RBI’s Sovereign Gold Bonds Sovereign Gold Bonds Scheme To Open On October 25. Should You Buy?

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 7:16 pm

The Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme 2021-22-Series opened for subscription today, February 28. It will remain open till March 4. For this scheme, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has set the price at Rs 5,109 per gram of gold.  

In the SGB schemes, the RBI issues bonds on behalf of the Government of India. The bonds are sold through banks, Stock Holding Corporation of India, designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges (National Stock Exchange and the BSE). 

Related stories

Gold Bond Issue Price Fixed At Rs 5,109/gm; Subscription Opens February 28

RBI Announces Redemption Price For Premature Redemption For Sovereign Gold Bonds

RBI’s Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme Open For Subscription. Should You Invest?

How is digital gold better than physical gold? Find out here

Investing in SGBs is often considered a safe mode of investing in gold. Here are a few things investors need to keep in mind before investing in the SGB scheme.   

It Is Not Meant For Aggressive Returns

SGBs offer capital appreciation as well as government-guaranteed interest payment. However, do note that the interest on the bonds is 2.5 per cent, so one should not expect aggressive or high returns.  


Invest In A Limited Quantity

SGBs are a way to invest in gold without having to face the difficulties that come with investing in physical gold. “In your investment portfolio, SGBs should not be more than 5-8 per cent of the total investments. Looking at the current political and economic scenario, including the Russian and Ukrainian War, since the equity-driven market is choppy, it is advisable to invest some part of your wealth in SGBs for assured returns along with capital appreciation,” says Deepak Jain, CEO, TaxManager.in, a tax e-filing and compliance management portal.   

Consider The Tax Involved

Unlike various other investments that come with tax benefits, interest earned on SGBs are taxable. “The interest earned from SGBs is treated as ‘income from other sources’ and taxed at the applicable income tax rates as per the tax slab the investor falls in. But no TDS (tax deducted at source) is deducted on the interest earned on SGB,” adds Jain. Long-term capital gains tax of 20 per cent with indexation applies if you hold the SGB for more than three years. (The bond’s maturity is eight years.) If you redeem only after the bonds mature, “no capital gains tax is applicable,” adds Jain. 

Tags

Business Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Sovereign Gold Bonds Sovereign Gold Bonds Scheme 2021-22 Bonds Investors India Gold Demand Gold Demand Increases India Sensex Stock Exchange
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes