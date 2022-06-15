Stock Market Today: Sensex Drops 152 Points, Nifty Below 15,700

Equities ended lower for the fourth straight day on Wednesday, with the Sensex falling 152 points in volatile trade amid mixed global cues and unabated foreign capital outflows.

The BSE benchmark settled 152.18 points or 0.29 per cent lower at 52,541.39. During the day, it dropped 200.21 points or 0.37 per cent to 52,493.36.

The NSE Nifty declined by 39.95 points or 0.25 per cent to 15,692.15.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and PowerGrid were the major laggards.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel and Larsen & Toubro were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Tokyo ended lower, while Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the green.

Markets in Europe were trading higher in mid-session deals.

Stock exchanges in the US ended on a mixed note in the overnight session.

"Equity markets traded nervously ahead of the US Fed meet outcome. While strength was seen in morning, selling pressure in the second half dragged the indices lower. All eyes would be on the US Fed meet outcome," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1 per cent to USD 120 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market as they sold shares worth Rs 4,502.25 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.