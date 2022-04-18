Monday, Apr 18, 2022
The flights, which are being launched in a phased manner, include services connecting Ahmedabad with Muscat; Mumbai with Dhaka; Kozhikode with Jeddah and Riyadh; and Mumbai with Riyadh and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia

SpiceJet Launches New Flight Services On Domestic And International Routes Starting April 26
File Photo.

Updated: 18 Apr 2022 11:36 am

No-frills airline SpiceJet on Monday announced the launch of new and additional non-stop flights on its domestic and international routes, starting April 26, to meet current and emerging demands.

The flights, which are being launched in a phased manner, include services connecting Ahmedabad with Muscat; Mumbai with Dhaka; Kozhikode with Jeddah and Riyadh; and Mumbai with Riyadh and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, SpiceJet said in a statement.

On the domestic network, new flights will be launched to Goa, Bagdogra, and Shirdi from Ahmedabad, while Tirupati and Guwahati will be connected with Mumbai, it said.

In addition to this service, frequencies are being enhanced on Delhi-Jabalpur, Delhi-Leh, Ahmedabad-Dehradun, Hyderabad-Shirdi, Mumbai-Goa, and Mumbai-Srinagar routes, SpiceJet said.

Bookings for all new and additional flights are already open, it stated.

"With the economy reviving from the pandemic slump, this will help us to enhance our presence in the aviation industry domestically as well as globally. The flights announced on Monday include a mix of industry-first, new routes and enhanced frequencies covering both domestic and international destinations. Along with enhancing convenience for general travelers, tourism and local economy on these routes will get a much-needed boost as many of them are important religious and leisure travel destinations,” said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet. 

