SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Last Unreleased Song Immortalised on NFT Platform

Diginoor, a non-fungible token (NFT) platform, has launched an unreleased song by the legendary Indian playback singer, the late S.P. in the form of NFT for digital art collectors, music lovers, and fans.

Diginoor said in a press release that they have the exclusive rights to sell and release the song as an NFT, which will auction the 30-minute track on April 9.

Diginoor will release a one-minute trailer of the song on its platform on April 2 to give fans a sneak peek," according to the press release.

Furthermore, Diginoor has devised a novel feature in which 51 percent of the copyright is transferred to the buyer, granting the NFT holder the right to make the song available to the general public, adapt, or even reproduce it in any way.

As a Tamil, it brings me great pride to release SP Balasubrahmanyam’s magnum opus on Diginoor exclusively for his legacy to live on the blockchain forever. This is also the first time in the industry that the NFT will facilitate the transfer of 51 percent of the copyright of this musical masterpiece to the winning bid, "says Shaamil Karim, founder and CEO, Diginoor.

The unreleased track, which is in Tamil, was the last ever devotional track recorded by Balasubrahmanyam a few weeks before he passed away in September 2020 following complications from COVID-19.

Balasubrahmanyam’s son, SP Charan, who is also a playback singer and a filmmaker, says: "It gives us great joy to announce the NFT drop of my father’s last unreleased song. We are thankful to Diginoor for creating this NFT and carrying on the legacy of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam. I hope that his fans will enjoy this limited edition NFT.

NFT platform, has launched an unreleased song by the legendary Indian playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam

Sri Hari, CEO of Symphony Records, says: "The inimitable singing style of SP Balasubrahmanyam makes even the most classical compositions so touching and emotional. We are proud to conceptualise and produce this rare album, which is a tribute to his melodious voice that will stay with us forever. Symphony is glad to partner with Diginoor to launch SPB’s last song as an NFT, giving his fans and music lovers a chance to have co-ownership of the sir’s magnum opus and its copyrights.

For his contribution to music, Balasubrahmanyam was bestowed with the nation’s second highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, and previously with the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri. He is also a six-time national award winner and has lent his voice to over 40,000 songs in 16 languages.

Diginoor has previously partnered with some of the biggest celebrities and production houses to launch NFTs. Leading production houses, including Sivaji Productions, Reliance Entertainment, YNOT Productions, AVM Productions, and Thenandal Studio, The NFT platform has also launched digital collectables of the leading films by film star Rajinikanth – Sivaji: The Boss, Chandramukhi and Kabali.