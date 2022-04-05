Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sensex Tumbles Over 430 Points Dragged By Bank Stocks; Nifty Slips Below 18,000

The 30-share BSE gauge ended 435.24 points or 0.72 per cent lower at 60,176.50. Similarly, the NSE Nifty shed 96 points or 0.53 per cent to close at 17,957.40

Sensex Tumbles Over 430 Points Dragged By Bank Stocks; Nifty Slips Below 18,000

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 4:30 pm

The Indian equity benchmarks edged lower on Tuesday after investors resorted to profit booking in HDFC and HDFC Bank a day after they staged a massive up move on merger plans. 

Mixed global cues, rising bond yields globally, and an uptick in oil prices also dented the sentiment.

Related stories

Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower; HDFC Twins, Reliance Industries Decline On Profit Booking

Sensex, Nifty Surge Over 2% Fuelled By Rally In HDFC, HDFC Bank On Merger Plans

Sensex Surges Over 1,500 Points Led By HDFC Twins After Board Proposes Merger Deal

Recent outperformers like Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel were also facing selling pressure on account of profit taking. 

The 30-share BSE gauge ended 435.24 points or 0.72 per cent lower at 60,176.50. Similarly, the NSE Nifty shed 96 points or 0.53 per cent to close at 17,957.40.

Banking and financial indices fell sharply, up to 1.33 per cent, while the power segment rallied 3.38 per cent.

HDFC Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, followed by Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, NTPC, PowerGrid, ITC, Titan, TCS and Nestle India were among the gainers, surging up to 3.40 per cent.

Of the Sensex constituents, 17 shares closed lower while 13 were in the green.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul closed on a firm footing.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude spurted 1.59 per cent to USD 109.24 per barrel.

Investors are keeping a close watch on the developments in Ukraine amid speculations that Russia could face even stricter economic sanctions.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pumped more than Rs 1,150 crore into equities on a net basis on Monday amid a rally in the market, according to stock exchange data.
 

Tags

Business National Sensex Sensex Tumbles Nifty Nifty 50 Index Bank Stocks Stock Market Outlook Stock Markets Asset Markets
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

10 New Changes In Income Tax Rules That You Should Know

10 New Changes In Income Tax Rules That You Should Know

Otto’s Dilemma: A Short Story From Goa

Otto’s Dilemma: A Short Story From Goa