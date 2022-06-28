Sensex, Nifty End Marginally Up Amid Recovery In Global Markets

Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Posting gains for a fourth session in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled up 16.17 points or 0.03 per cent at 53,177.45. During the day, it had declined 389.75 points or 0.73 per cent to 52,771.53

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 4:33 pm

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded from early lows to close marginally up on Tuesday following fag-end buying in energy, IT and auto stocks and a recovery in global equities.

Posting gains for a fourth session in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled up 16.17 points or 0.03 per cent at 53,177.45. During the day, it had declined 389.75 points or 0.73 per cent to 52,771.53.

The NSE Nifty gained 18.15 points or 0.11 per cent to 15,850.20.

In the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and Larsen & Toubro were among the gainers.

Titan, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank were among the major laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul and Hong Kong bounced back after initial decline and ended with gains.

European markets were trading in the green in mid-session deals.

The US markets had ended lower on Monday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.58 per cent to USD 116.9 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 1,278.42 crore on Monday, as per exchange data. 

