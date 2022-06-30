SBI Card Joins Hands With Aditya Birla Finance, Launches New Lifestyle Credit Card

SBI Card has joined hands with Aditya Birla Finance to launch a new credit card. Named Aditya Birla SBI Card, it has been pitched as a ‘highly rewarding lifestyle credit card’ that promises to provide customers with reward points on their spending across multiple industries, namely fashion, travel, dining, telecom, hotels, and entertainment.

It also has exciting offers on brands owned by the Aditya Birla Group (ABG), the company said in a press release.

The card comes in two variants - Aditya Birla SBI Card SELECT and Aditya Birla SBI card, both available on the Visa platform. The select card requires a joining or annual renewal fee of Rs.1,499.

Rama Mohan Rao Amara, managing director and CEO, SBI Card, said: “The customer acquisition process will be completely digital, thereby ensuring an enhanced customer experience. Aditya Birla SBI Card’s unmatched benefits coupled with Aditya Birla Group’s extensive and diversified brand portfolio will be a striking proposition for customers looking to spend across varied lifestyle categories.”

In addition to brands, customers will be able to reap benefits from paying their telecom bills through Vodafone Idea (Vi). Interestingly, this card will also be associated with retail outlets like Pantaloons, Allen Solly, and Peter England. The card also plans on catering to frequent travellers by providing ‘accelerated reward points’ on hotel spending.

How Does The Reward Points System Work?

The Aditya Birla SBI Card SELECT will award 20 reward points on every Rs.100 spent in any Aditya Birla store. Additionally, 10 points will be rewarded for each Rs.100 spent on dining, hotels, or entertainment.

Alternately, Aditya Birla SBI Card will award 10 reward points on every Rs.100 spent in any Aditya Birla store and 5 points for the same amount spent on dining, hotels, or entertainment.

Both cards will also offer a welcome gift to their customers – 6,000 points for SELECT, and 2,000 points for the Visa card. These points will be credited as soon as the membership fee is successfully paid. Customers can win additional points by simply crossing milestones every year.

Additional Benefits And Incentives

SELECT members will also enjoy certain travel benefits. The card will allow four complimentary visits to a domestic Visa lounge in a calendar year. That said, the visit will be restricted to one per quarter. This offer, however, cannot be availed by only Visa cardholders.

In terms of fuel surcharge waiver, customers will enjoy a 1 per cent waiver across all petrol pumps in India. This benefit is applicable on both cards.

“Consumers are adapting to digital payments today, and this offering will fuel the purchasing power of our consumers. It will enable us to engage deeper with them by ensuring an impactful consumer experience, best-in-class rewards, and hassle-free payment services,” added Rakesh Singh, managing director and CEO, Aditya Birla Finance.