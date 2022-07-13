Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Sale Of Online Space For Advertisement To Attract 18% GST: AAR

E-commerce portal Myntra Designs Pvt Ltd had approached the AAR seeking a ruling on whether providing advertisement space on its portal to foreign entity Lenzing Singapore Pte Ltd was liable to GST

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 3:09 pm

Sale of advertisement space on internet would be liable to 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax, the Karnataka bench of Authority for Advance Ruling has said.

E-commerce portal Myntra Designs Pvt Ltd had approached the AAR seeking a ruling on whether providing advertisement space on its portal to foreign entity Lenzing Singapore Pte Ltd was liable to GST.

The AAR said Myntra is only leasing the advertisement space to its customer and the advertiser (Lenzing) is providing advertisement services to its customer.

Related stories

GST: Group Of Ministers To Finalise Report On Casinos, Online Gaming By Aug 10

Cut GST On Alternatives To Banned Single-Use Plastic Items: Delhi Minister Gopal Rai To Centre

Panel On GST Appellate Tribunal Formed, Report By Month-End

The service provided by Myntra to Lenzing is that of rendering 'sale of internet advertising space (except on commission)' and is charging a fixed rate and not a commission for providing such space.

Hence, the same will be classified under 'other professional, technical and business services' under GST law and is liable to GST at 18 per cent.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said, “This ruling would clarify on the scope of sale of space on internet and on the applicable taxes on said transaction for the entire industry.” 

Tags

Business National GST Compensation Goods And Services Tax Goods And Services Tax Council GST Council GST Tax Rate GST Rates GST On Textile GST Collection
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Increasing Chinese Infiltration And PM's Silence Very Harmful For Country: Rahul Gandhi

Increasing Chinese Infiltration And PM's Silence Very Harmful For Country: Rahul Gandhi

Retail Inflation Eases To 7.01% In June, Still Above RBI's Target Band For 6th Straight Month

Retail Inflation Eases To 7.01% In June, Still Above RBI's Target Band For 6th Straight Month