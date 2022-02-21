Russian Finance Ministry May Consider Central Bank Proposals On Crypto; Bitcoin Rises

Finance Ministry of Russia said that it would consider proposals on cryptocurrencies from the country's central bank as long as they do not contradict its own approach, paving the way for legislation governing digital assets, Reuters reported.

In the cryptocurrency market, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) was up by 0.15 per cent in the last 24 hours, while it was trading at $38,321.54 at 5:00 pm IST. Its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 41.57 per cent, up by 0.24 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $2,677.31, with a rise of 1.98 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Binance Coin (BNB) was trailing by 0.79 per cent over the same period and was trading at $377.05. Solana (SOL) was up by 3.99 per cent to $92.44 and Cardano (ADA) was up by 0.30 per cent to $0.9408.

Meme Coins

Among meme coins, Dogecoin was up by 0.84 per cent, and was trading at $0.1379 at 5:00 pm. Rival Shiba Inu was up by 2.54 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.00002618. Dogelon Mars was up by 3.20 per cent and was trading at $0.0000008029, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.02056, recording a rise of 3.90 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was at $1.75 trillion, registering an increase of 0.76 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $66.57 billion, down by 0.16 per cent.

WOLFI(WOLFI) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 1191.74 per cent. It was trading at $0.000001001 at 5:00 pm, as per Coinmarketcap data. In contrast, Ape of Arena (AOA) witnessed the maximum loss, falling 92.51 per cent. According to Coinmarketcap, it was trading at $0.00002075.

Latest Update

With an aim to bring the metaverse, DeFi and NFTs under one roof, decentralized currency reserve protocol Asgard today announced the launch of a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), a platform that focuses on providing a holistic view on all these to users.

“Asgard Dao will be the first Metaverse solution providing all functionalities which will help us in capturing the rapidly growing space of the Metaverse,” says Dommeti, the first Indian to launch a DAO.

In Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs), Rario, cricket digital collectibles platform recently announced that Australian white-ball captain, Aaron Finch is the latest on the growing list of cricketing superstars to have signed an exclusive contract with them, according to various media reports.