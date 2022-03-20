Sunday, Mar 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Russia-Ukraine Tussle, Covid-19 Situation In China Major Drivers For Markets This Week: Analysts

Stock markets are expected to keep their winning momentum this week as FIIs may come back aggressively fuelling a further rally in the market.

Russia-Ukraine Tussle, Covid-19 Situation In China Major Drivers For Markets This Week: Analysts
Sensex.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Mar 2022 6:35 pm

Stock markets will be guided by global factors such as the Russia-Ukraine war, the Covid-19 situation in China, and crude oil prices in absence of major domestic events this week, analysts said.

Stock markets are expected to keep their winning momentum this week as FIIs may come back aggressively fuelling a further rally in the market, they added. 

Related stories

Sensex Up 1047 Points, Nifty Ends Above 17,250 Led By Gains In Bank, Auto Stocks

Sensex Rallies Over 1,000 Points, Resumes Upmove After A Day's Pause

Sensex, Nifty Surge Over 1.5% On Strong Global Cues

"In absence of any major event, global cues viz the Russia-Ukraine war, the Covid-19 situation in China and movement of crude will remain in focus. Besides, participants will be also be eyeing FIIs flow for cues," said Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking.

Any news of escalation in the Russia-Ukraine tussle and deterioration of the Covid-19 situation in China could again dent the sentiment, he added.

"Our markets are in a much better shape compared to most of the emerging markets and we have witnessed a strong rally from lower levels therefore there might be some feeling of missing out among FIIs and they may come back aggressively in the Indian markets that may fuel a further rally in our market," Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd, said.

The market has already factored in that the Russia-Ukraine issue may end soon however news flows related to this issue may continue to cause some volatility in the market, he added.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 2,313.63 points or 4.16 per cent in a holiday-shortened week.

Equity markets were closed on Friday on account of Holi.

"Considering that no major domestic event is lined up, Indian markets will be guided by their global counterparts this week. The situation in Russia-Ukraine will be closely watched. Because crude plays such a pivotal role in determining the fate of Indian macros, crude price movements will also be meticulously monitored," said Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities.

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co Ltd, Head – Equity, Hemant Kanawala, said, "We expect markets to remain in a consolidation phase in the near term as investors assess global developments and upcoming domestic earnings season." 

Tags

Business National Stock Market Outlook Stock Markets Russia-Ukraine Tension Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia-Ukraine War Covid-19 Cases China Sensex Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of ISL 2021-22: Where To See Live - Full Schedule, Squads And Telecast Details

Live Streaming Of ISL 2021-22: Where To See Live - Full Schedule, Squads And Telecast Details

ISL Semis: Schedule And Streaming

ISL Semis: Schedule And Streaming