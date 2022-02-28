Monday, Feb 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Ruble Sinks 26% After SWIFT Sanctions Against Russian Banks

Restrictions on the Russian central bank target its access to more than $600 billion in reserves the Kremlin has at its disposal.

Ruble Sinks 26% After SWIFT Sanctions Against Russian Banks
Ruble was trading at a record low of 105.27 per dollar, down from about $84 per dollar late Friday.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 11:54 am

The ruble sank nearly 26 per cent against the U.S. dollar early Monday after Western nations moved to block Russian banks from the SWIFT global payment system.

The ruble was trading at a record low of 105.27 per dollar, down from about $84 per dollar late Friday. 

Related stories

US, Allies To Cut Off Selected Russian Banks From SWIFT Messaging System

What Is SWIFT? How A Ban On Russia Will Impact India And Other Countries Too

Over the weekend, Japan joined the moves by the U.S. and other western nations to impose more sanctions against Russia. 

Restrictions on the Russian central bank target its access to more than $600 billion in reserves the Kremlin has at its disposal. They hinder Russia's ability to support the ruble as it plunges in value. 

Sanctions announced earlier had taken the Russian currency to its lowest level against the dollar in history. 

Tags

Business National Russian Currency Ruble (Russian Currency) Ruble Vs US Dollars Ruble Falls Russia-Ukraine Crisis Russia-Ukraine Tension SWIFT Messaging System US Sanctions EU Sanctions
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes