RBI’s CBDC, e₹, To Be Part Of Payment System: 5 Things To Know

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 7 released a detailed concept note about India’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), a digital form of currency notes, to create public awareness about the technology and how it may work in the Indian context.

While most global central banks are exploring CBDCs, their issuance would be specific to each country’s needs. Thus, RBI’s concept note explains the objectives, benefits, and risks of issuing a CBDC in India.

CBDC is expected to provide an additional option to the existing forms of money besides transactional benefits of other forms of digital currency. The digital Rupee would offer ease of transaction similar to the paper currency.

The concept note also explores the implications of CBDC on the banking system, monetary policy, financial stability, privacy issues, etc. The RBI plans to launch a trial phase soon of CBDC or the Digital Rupee (e₹) to evaluate its efficacy accurately.

What Is CBDC?

The Indian version of CBDC is not a new currency but an electronic version of the sovereign currency, i.e., the Rupee.

However, CBDC records may either be maintained in a conventional centrally controlled database or distributed ledger technology (DLT) like blockchain that works both offline and online. The bank noted that offline CBDC connectivity is critical in the Indian context since out of 1.4 billion Indians, about 825 million people have access to the internet.

The RBI, however, wants a smoother implementation of CBDC while ensuring it does not become a disruptive technology. “One of the main considerations is that the design features of CBDCs should be least disruptive,” said the RBI in the concept paper.

What Are RBI’s Key Considerations For CBDC?

The primary considerations for CBDC include the following:

· Type of CBDC to be issued (wholesale CBDC / retail CBDC)

· Models for issuance and management of CBDCs (direct, indirect, or hybrid)

· Form of CBDC (token-based or account-based)

· Instrument Design (remunerated or non-remunerated)

· Degree of anonymity

Instrument Design Of CBDC

RBI wants the CBDC to be a payment instrument rather than an asset that bears an interest while acknowledging that interest payment would make CBDCs attractive. It noted that it could move the CBDC’s purpose from cash to a deposit like CBDC, which can impact a bank’s deposit-taking ability, thereby impacting their credit-creation ability.

Therefore, the Indian CBDC would be a non-interest-bearing instrument.

“Designing a CBDC that moves away from cash-like attributes to a “deposit-like” CBDC may have a potential for disintermediation in the financial system, resulting from loss of deposits by banks, impeding their credit-creation capacity in the economy,” said the RBI.

“Also, considering that physical cash does not carry any interest, it would be more logical to offer non-interest bearing CBDCs,” it further added.

Banks create credit in the economy by using their deposit and lending powers. For example, suppose you deposit Rs 1,00,000 in Bank A, and the cash reserve ratio (CRR) is 10 per cent. So the Bank A can use Rs 90,000 (Rs 1,00,000-10 per cent of 1,00,000) to give out loans. But since you have deposited Rs 1,00,000, you can claim that amount back from Bank A at any moment.

Now the borrower who took Rs 90,000 loan from Bank A goes and deposits it with Bank B, which will set aside 10 per cent (CRR is 10 per cent, so Rs 90,000*10 per cent) and lend Rs 81000 to another person. The process continues till the CRR percentage is equal to the deposited money.

Issuance And Management Of CBDCs

RBI said the issuance and management of CBDC will have two broad models: direct (single-tier) and indirect (two-tier).

· Direct (Single Tier): In the direct model, RBI would manage all aspects of the CBDC system, including account keeping, transaction verification, issuance, etc.

· Indirect (Two-Tier): In the indirect model, the central bank issues CBDC to consumers indirectly through banks and other service providers (intermediaries). The intermediary will handle consumer-related claims, and RBI will only handle wholesale payments to intermediaries.

The present Indian currency works on the indirect model, wherein the RBI issues the currency, but banks manage the distribution and other processes like KYC, anti-money laundering, transaction verification, etc.

Form of CBDC

The RBI has proposed two structures for CBDC: token-based and account-based. The central bank said it prefers a token-based version of CBDC suitable for retail, while an account-based version is preferred for wholesale.

Token System Preferred For Retail, Account System For Wholesale

The existing Indian banknotes currently work on the token system, meaning whoever holds the currency (token) would be presumed to own them.

In an account-based CBDC system, the RBI said it would require record maintenance of balances and transactions of CBDC holders, indicating ownership of the monetary balances.

The RBI has highlighted the difference between both systems, explaining which system is suitable for which customer. The RBI said that in a token-based CBDC format, the person who receives the token would verify its genuineness. In an account-based CBDC, the intermediary will verify the account holder’s identity.

Currently, physical cash works on the token system, and the person receiving it has to verify the authenticity of the banknote using measures like symbols, watermarks, etc.