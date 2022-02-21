Monday, Feb 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business
Outlook Money

RBI Promotes Digital Transaction In Financial Literacy Week

RBI, along with Mastercard, promoted digital transactions as a part of financial literacy week 2022. The theme of this year was ‘Go Digital, Go Secure.’

RBI Promotes Digital Transaction In Financial Literacy Week
RBI Promotes Digital Transaction In Financial Literacy Week

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 5:58 pm

With the outbreak of a pandemic, more people have opted for digital transactions for their finances. While the digital mode of payment and other digital activities happening online are on the rise, there has been a spike in various financial frauds too. Since people from the older generation are trying to cope with the new mode of financial activities, they are also falling prey to fraud. With the aim to promote digital transactions and create awareness, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) observed ‘financial literacy week’ during February 14-18 with the theme of ‘Go Digital, Go Secure.’ 

In line with Financial Literacy Week, Mastercard has shared how digital payments provide convenient and seamless experiences for consumers contributing to this year's theme. Mastercard wanted their customers to get aware and understand that with improved technology and awareness, digital payments provide people with a safe, secure, and seamless experience. This week also focused on promoting the concept of tokenization. “The introduction of Card-on-File Tokenization will add a safety layer to the digitized payment ecosystem by replacing the card number with a unique alternate number called a token," Mastercard mentions in its release. 

Related stories

Why Are HDFC Bank, SBI Hiking FD Rates A Week After RBI’s Status Quo On Policy?

Budget 2022 Proposals, Monetary Policy Set Tone For Economic Revival, Says RBI

RBI Becomes Net Seller Of US Dollar In December; Sells $2.92 Billion

RBI has introduced tokenisation to help customers do online transactions without saving debit or credit card details. Mastercard announced in December to partner with Google Pay to facilitate tokenization across India.  

As RBI mentioned in their release, the theme of this year is one of the strategic objectives of the National Strategy for Financial Education 2020-2025. They aim to focus will be on creating awareness about (a) the Convenience of digital transactions, (b) the Security of digital transactions, and (c) the Protection of customers. 

RBI has been conducting Financial Literacy Week (FLW) every year since 2016 to propagate financial education messages on various themes among members of the public across the country. “Banks have been advised to disseminate the information and create awareness among their customers and the general public. Further, RBI will undertake a mass media campaign during the month of February 2022 to disseminate essential financial awareness messages to the general public,” says the release of RBI.  

Tags

Business Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) Digital Transaction Financial Week RBI Financial Fraud Ministry Of Finance Scams/Frauds/Rackets Outlook Money Laundering Cyber Security-Hacking Etc
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

India-Made Stimulants, Covid-Related Drugs Dominate Illegal Imports In Switzerland

India-Made Stimulants, Covid-Related Drugs Dominate Illegal Imports In Switzerland

DMRC To Deposit DAMEPL's Rs 600 Crore In Two Days

NSE Co-location Case: Probe Shifts Towards Money Trail, Illicit Gains

IPO-Bound LIC Wants To Remain IDBI Bank Shareholder For Bancassurance Gain

Russian Finance Ministry May Consider Central Bank Proposals On Crypto; Bitcoin Rises

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Villagers work to extinguish a fire that consumes a forest near Ituzaingo, Corrientes province, Argentina.

Pampas On Fire

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds up his trophy after winning the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Rio Open: Teen Carlos Alcaraz Beats Diego Schwartzman To Claim Singles Title

A child dressed as Coraza character participates in the celebration of the recognition of the Pawkar Raymi or Flowering Festival by the government, in Peguche, Ecuador

Fiesta Of The Flowering Of The Maize

India's captain Rohit Sharma holds the winners trophy after their win in the third Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata. Indian won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer Shine As India Seal 3-0 Series Sweep

A child sticks a drawing on a wall at a newly renovated creche, at Mandoli Jail in New Delhi. As schools reopened after a long hiatus imposed due to COVID-19, the children lodged in women centric jail no 16 in Mandoli have also joined their newly renovated creche.

Education For All

Deepak Patel, who came all the way from Nagpur, poses with the Tricolour painted on his body.

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Cricket-starved Fans Throng Eden Gardens For Series Finale