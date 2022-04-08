Friday, Apr 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sensex, Nifty Subdued Ahead Of RBIs Monetary Policy Decision

Rate sensitive - banking, auto, financial services and real estate shares were trading on a flat note ahead of the RBI's interest rate decision

Sensex, Nifty Subdued Ahead Of RBIs Monetary Policy Decision
Sensex.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Apr 2022 9:39 am

The Indian equity benchmarks were trading on a flat note ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision due later in the day. The Sensex traded in a narrow band of 269 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 17,723 and low of 17,650. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce the first monetary policy of the new financial year on Friday amid concerns over rising inflation and as per analysts, it is likely to retain accommodative stance.

Experts are of the view that against the backdrop of rising inflation, the RBI is likely to keep the key repo rates unchanged.

As of 9:32 am, the Sensex was up 20 points at 59,055 and Nifty 50 index advanced 14 points to 17,653.

Related stories

Live: RBI Likely To Hold Rates At Record Low, Maintain Accomodative Stance

RBI Likely To Maintain Status Quo On Interest Rates: Report

According to a Reuters poll, economists believe that the central bank is likely to delay the first key rates hike, since the pandemic, by at least four months to August. 

Asian markets were mostly trading lower as the prospect of aggressive global rate hikes finally began to rattle investors. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.25 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 1 per cent and Singapore's Straits Times dropped 0.5 per cent.

Back home, rate sensitive - banking, auto, financial services and real estate shares were trading on a flat note ahead of the RBI's interest rate decision.

Meanwhile, oil & gas, consumer durables, metal and media shares were witnessing buying interest.

Broader markets were outperforming their larger peers as Nifty Midcap 100 index advanced 0.51 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose 0.4 per cent.
 

Tags

Business RBI Monetary Policy RBI Policy RBI Credit Policy RBI Repo Rates Shaktikanta Das RBI Governor Sensex Nifty Sensex Shares Stock Markets Sensex Nifty Share Market Updates Sensex Nifty Today RBI Monetary Policy
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kulldeep Sandhu's Debut On OTT Voot

Kulldeep Sandhu's Debut On OTT Voot

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC