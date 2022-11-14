Rajasthan DigiFest 2022 Concludes With Over 7,500 Job Aspirants Shortlisted

Rajasthan’s Department of Information Technology and Communication (DoITC) organised the second edition of the Rajasthan DigiFest, between November 11-13, 2022 at the Government Polytechnic College, Jodhpur.

More than 20,000 people visited the event with over 250 companies ranging from IT, pharma, health, and finance sectors participating in the fest. At least 7,500 job aspirants have been shortlisted. The highest package offered was around Rs 18 lpa (lakhs per annum).

With this, Rajasthan aims to make its mark as a favoured destination for technological innovations, skill development, and start-up drive.

The fest brought together a large exhibition and a marketplace of products and services by the state's start-ups at one common platform. Over 80 start-ups from across the state, recognised by Rajasthan's flagship platform iStart, showcased their innovation and ideas at the fest.



Speaking at the event, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, "The state has boomed in the IT sector which was Rajiv Gandhi’s dream, which is now coming true. Rajasthan today can proudly boast its IT, innovation and start-up skills alongside cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai etc."

The event provided start-ups an opportunity to connect with investors, accelerators, incubators and industry experts.