Post-Covid Return: Metaverse Experience For India Art Fair In Its 13th Edition

India Art Fair has partnered with XR Central to produce a digital twin of this year’s fair for a browser-based 3D metaverse experience. In its 13th year, this will be its first return to the NSIC grounds after the pandemic. The fair will go live on from April 28 and stay till May 1, 2022.

According to the press release, the India Art Fair will expand access to the fair, through metaverse, like never before, with unprecedented digital and physical access provided to collectors, creators and viewers alike.”

Jaya Asokan, fair director, India Art Fair, says: “Art and technology have long shared a connection, and we are exploring this intersection at a dedicated new space called The Studio, with digital and AR projects led by artists, artists’ collectives and leading institutions. As we proceed further into the digital age, we are proud to work with XR Central to create the India Art Fair metaverse to add another dimension to the fair, opening it up to visitors all over the world.”

While exploring the fair, visitors will be able to view lists of exhibitors for each hall and take a look at breathtaking outdoor art projects, including ‘Suno’, a new and invigorating BMW car wrap created by the artist Faiza Hasan, and ‘Engulf’, an exciting sculpture made from scrap silencer pipes by the artist Narayan Sinha.

“We are extremely excited to partner with India Art Fair to create its first-ever Metaverse edition of the fair. With a Total Addressable Global Market pegged at $552.57 billion, art is at the cusp of being disrupted with immersive technologies like XR (AR, VR and MR). At XR Central, we are really proud of having created such a powerful platform, MetaQube, that is democratizing the way metaverses are being looked at,” says Shrey Mishra, co-founder, XR Central.

The company further said that users will also be able to select and customise full-body avatars for their virtual visit. The XR Central team has worked hard to deliver a wide array of choices of headgear, skin colour, and body type in their goal to be as inclusive and diverse as possible.

