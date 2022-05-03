Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

PM Modi Urges German Businesses To Invest In India’s Youth

Modi, who arrived in Germany on Monday morning on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip, co-chaired a business round table with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

PM Modi Urges German Businesses To Invest In India’s Youth
PM Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Twitter/MEA India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 May 2022 8:13 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the reforms undertaken by his government as he interacted with Indian and German business leaders, urging them to invest in India's youth.

Modi, who arrived here on Monday morning on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip, co-chaired a business round table with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Related stories

Aspirational Young India Elected Us As It Wants Development: PM Modi To Indian Diaspora In Germany

Ukraine War To Have No Winner, All Sides Will Suffer Losses: PM Modi

PM's Europe Visit: Narendra Modi Holds Talks With German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

"Met leading business leaders in Berlin and discussed ways to deepen trade linkages between India and Germany," Modi tweeted.

"Prime Minister emphasised on the broad-based reforms carried out by the government and highlighted the growing numbers of start-ups and unicorns in India," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

He invited the business leaders to invest in India’s youth.

The event saw participation of top representatives from the governments and selected CEOs from both sides, who engaged in discussions on topics ranging from climate cooperation; supply chains; research and development.

The Indian business delegation was led by Sanjiv Bajaj, President Designate, CII Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv.

Baba N Kalyani, C K Birla, Puneet Chhatwal, Salil Singhal, Sumant Sinha, Dinesh Khara, C P Gurnani and Deepak Bagla were part of the Indian delegation.

The German business delegation included representatives of Siemens, BASF, Bosch, Volkswagen, GFT Technologies Schaeffler and Deutsche Bank.

Meanwhile in a tweet, the Ministry of External Affairs said: "Building on our business ties. PM @narendramodi and @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz interact with top executives from German and Indian companies. Discuss ways to further the vigour and vitality of the Indo-German economic and commercial partnership."

Modi’s visit comes amid the Ukraine crisis, which has united much of Europe against Russia.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar too participated in the meeting.

Earlier, addressing a joint press event with Scholz after co-chairing the 6th inter-governmental consultations between the two nations, Modi said India was concerned over the humanitarian impact of the conflict and had provided aid to Ukraine.

Tags

Business National PM Modi Narendra Modi Modi Government Modi Europe Visit PM Modi Germany Visit German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Olaf Scholz Ukraine
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Marathi Pride Is Passe, Shiv Sena's Apathy Hurts The Language

Marathi Pride Is Passe, Shiv Sena's Apathy Hurts The Language

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court