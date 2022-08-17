Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Petrol And Diesel Price Today: Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged For 87th Consecutive Day

The prices were last revised on May 22 after the central government slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre

Petrol and Diesel Prices
Petrol and Diesel Prices Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 3:17 pm

The petrol and diesel price remained unchanged for the 87th consecutive day today. The prices were last revised on May 22 after the central government slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. Moreover, in Maharashtra, the prices were revised last month, after the state government slashed the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and on diesel by Rs 3 per litre. 

Notably, the fuel prices vary from state to state depending upon the VAT charged by the state government. In New Delhi, while the price of petrol stood at Rs 96.72 per litre, diesel prices stood at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol prices stood at Rs 106.31 per litre, and diesel prices stood at Rs 94.27 per litre. While the petrol price in Kolkata stood at Rs 106.03 per litre, the price of diesel stood at Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, the petrol prices continue to remain at Rs 102.63 per litre, and the diesel prices continue to remain at Rs 94.24 per litre. In Bengaluru, the petrol prices stood at Rs 101.94 per litre, whereas the diesel prices stood at Rs 87.89 per litre. 

Related stories

Petrol Prices Up By Only 5% As Against 50% In Developed Nations: Puri In LS

Delhi Petrol Prices Reduced By Rs 8 Per Litre, OMCs Hike LPG Rates

Notably, in the international market, crude oil prices slipped to a six-month low, the lowest since February, amidst the fear of recession in the US, according to Reuters, Brent crude slipped 44 cents or 0.5 per cent to $91.90 per barrel by 0815 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 9 cents or 0.1 per cent to $86.44. 

Tags

Business Petrol Diesel Petrol Price Diesel Price Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Petrol Price Today Diesel Price Today
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Unparliamentary’ Concerns Weighing Heavy On The Proceedings Of Parliament 

‘Unparliamentary’ Concerns Weighing Heavy On The Proceedings Of Parliament 

Film Critic Kaushik LM Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda And Others Mourn Demise

Film Critic Kaushik LM Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda And Others Mourn Demise