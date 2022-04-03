Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked By 80 Paise; Check Fuel Rates Here

Fuel prices continue to rise on Sunday as the petrol and diesel get dearer by 80 paise a litre each.

With this, petrol and diesel prices increased in less than two weeks to Rs 8 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.41 per litre as against Rs 102.61 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 93.87 per litre to Rs 94.67.

Petrol and diesel prices have increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

This is the 11th increase in petrol and diesel prices since the end of a four-and-half-month-long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

In all, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 8 per litre so far.

The government has been stressing that the rise in prices is linked to the Ukraine war, which has led to multiple sanctions against Russia.

In Delhi, petrol will now cost Rs 103.41 per litre and diesel will sell for Rs 94.67 per litre after fresh surge. In Mumbai, the price of both petrol and diesel has gone is Rs 118.41 and 102.64 respectively. Petrol will be sold at Rs 198.96 per litre while diesel at 99.04 per litre in Chennai. The price of petrol and diesel in Kolkata is Rs 113.03 and 97.82 respectively.