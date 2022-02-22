Shares of oil exploration companies ONGC and Oil India limited jumped as much as 2 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 166.50 and Rs 224 respectively as crude oil prices shot up internationally amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Russian President Vladmir Putin on Monday signed treaties with the separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and openly send troops and weapons there. It says Russia will offer mutual assistance when requested by rebel leaders to “maintain peace.”

Oil prices shot up on concerns of demand supply mismatch after US, UK, European Union and Canada said that they would move ahead with targeted sanctions in response to Putin’s decrees.

Brent Crude futures for delivery in May jumped as much as 2 per cent to hit an intraday high of $94.67, a few dollars away from its 52-week high of $96.78 a barrel. WTI Crude futures for delver in April jumped as much as 4 per cent to hit an intraday high of $93.91, a dollar shy of its 52-week high of $95.82.

In domestic markets, crude oil future contracts on MCX for delivery on March 21, 2022, jumped as much as 1.92 per cent to hit Rs 7,000 a barrel, Rs 44 lower than its all-time high of Rs 1044, data from MCX showed.

Given the surge in crude oil prices, fertiliser and oil marketing companies shares came under selling pressure as their profitability is highly impacted by rising crude prices.

Shares in Chambal Fertilisers, Coromandel International, GNFC, Tata Chemicals, Rashtriya Chemicals, NFL, Deepak Fertilisers, Mangalore Chemical and SPIC fell between 2-5 per cent.

Shares of state-run oil retailers - Bharat Petroleum dropped 3 per cent, Indian Oil tumbled 2.42 per cent and HPCL declined 1 per cent as surge in crude oil prices negatively impacts their gross refining margin, which is a key metric of profitability of OMCs.

