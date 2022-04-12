Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Nokia Exits Russian Market Over Ukraine Invasion

Nokia said it has suspended deliveries, stopped new business and moved research and development activities out of Russia in the past weeks.

Nokia Exits Russian Market Over Ukraine Invasion

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Apr 2022 2:49 pm

Telecoms network and 5G technology supplier Nokia says it will exit the Russian market due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The Espoo, Finland-based company said Tuesday “it has been clear for Nokia since the early days of the invasion of Ukraine that continuing our presence in Russia would not be possible.”

Related stories

Over 10,000 Civilians Dead In Ukraine’s Mariupol: Official

 Russia's War To Shrink Ukraine Economy 45 Per Cent: World Bank

Death, Debris And Shrapnel: Snapshots From War Ravaged Ukraine

Nokia said it has suspended deliveries, stopped new business and moved research and development activities out of Russia in the past weeks.

The company said that Russia accounted for less than 2% of Nokia's sales in 2021, and the exit decision will have no impact on its financial outlook this year.

It said that “as we exit, we will aim to provide the necessary support to maintain the networks and are applying for the relevant licenses to enable this support in compliance with current sanctions.”

Tags

Business International Nokia Nokia Russia Nokia Smartphones Nokia Exits Russian Market Ukraine Ukraine President Ukraine Invasion Ukraine Crisis
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court