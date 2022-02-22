Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Government Looking Into Governance Lapses At NSE, Says Finance Minister

Earlier this month, Sebi penalised NSE and its former MDs and CEOs, Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain, and others for various violations in a case related to the appointment of Anand Subramanian as Group Operating Officer.

Government Looking Into Governance Lapses At NSE, Says Finance Minister
Sitharaman said that the government is looking at governance lapses that happened in NSE.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2022 9:28 pm

 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government is looking into the governance lapses that had happened at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) but declined to comment on whether there was an adequate correctional step in terms of actions taken against those who were held responsible for the lapses.

Earlier this month, markets watchdog Sebi penalised NSE and its former MDs and CEOs, Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain, and others for various violations in a case related to the appointment of Anand Subramanian as Group Operating Officer and Advisor to then MD Ramkrishna.

Related stories

CBI Questions Anand Subramanian In NSE Co-location Scam Case

Skeletons tumble out of NSE in Yogi saga: Fat fingers, flash crash, algo trades

How NSE Downplayed Co-location Scam Involving Chitra Ramakrishna

The regulator also imposed a fine of Rs 3 crore on Ramkrishna, Rs 2 crore each on the NSE, Narain and Subramanian and Rs 6 lakh on V R Narasimhan, who was then the Chief Regulatory Officer and Chief Compliance Officer.

Sitharaman told reporters here on Tuesday that the government was looking into the governance lapses that had happened at the exchange.

"I have no comment to make on whether there was an adequate correctional step in the sense of penalising or anything taken against those who were held responsible for it. I have no view this way or that way till I really get to the bottom of what is available before me. I am looking into it but I won't be able to comment on it at the moment," Sitharaman said.

She was responding to queries, including on whether the penalties imposed were adequate.

Ramkrishna was MD and CEO of NSE from April 2013 to December 2016, Narain was the MD and CEO of the exchange from April 1994 till March 2013. Thereafter, he was appointed as Vice Chairman in the non-executive category on the NSE's board from April 2013 and remained so till June 2017.

 According to the Sebi order, Ramkrishna was steered by a yogi dwelling in the Himalayan ranges in the appointment of Subramanian as the exchange's Group Operating Officer and Advisor to MD.

The unknown person or yogi according to Ramkrishna was a "spiritual force that could manifest itself anywhere it wanted and did not have any physical or locational coordinates and largely dwelt in the Himalayan range".

Sebi had also noted that in spite of being aware of the irregularities on the appointment of Subramanian, NSE and other officials, including former MD and CEO Ravi Narain did not record the matter in the minutes of the board meeting in the name of confidentiality and sensitive information.

While passing a 190-page order in the matter, Sebi had also barred NSE from launching any new product for a period of six months. 

Tags

Business National Finance Minister Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Chitra Ramkrishna National Stock Exchange NSE SEBI Securities And Exchange Board Of India CBI Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

India's Textiles Exports Can Touch $100 Billion In Next 5 Years: Government

India's Textiles Exports Can Touch $100 Billion In Next 5 Years: Government

Financial Viability Important For Starting New Overseas Flights Amid High Oil Prices: Vistara

Exports Up 26.40% To $25.33 Billion Till February 21

Delhi HC Seeks Response By Centre, SEBI, RBI On Plea Regarding Indiabulls Promoter Selling Stake

Petrol, Diesel Prices To Be Hiked After Elections

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Abortion-rights activists celebrate after the Constitutional Court approved the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia.

Colombia Legalises Abortion, Activists Celebrate

Arturo Macias makes a pass as the public shouting

Bullfighting In Mexico And It May Be The Last

People wave Russian national flags celebrating the recognizing the independence in the center of Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine.

Russian-Ukraine Crisis: Putin Recognizes Independence Of Luhansk And Donetsk

Ukrainian servicemen survey the impact area of a rocket that landed outside Popasna, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine-Russia Crisis

Vehicles set on fire by rioters in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

Protests Erupt In Karnataka’s Shivamogga Over Bajrang Dal Activist’s Killing

Villagers work to extinguish a fire that consumes a forest near Ituzaingo, Corrientes province, Argentina.

Pampas On Fire