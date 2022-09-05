Monday, Sep 05, 2022
Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's 'Khalistan Connection' On Wikipedia Page Attracts Govt Summon For Encyclopedia

In the 18th over, Arshdeep Singh dropped a simple catch as Asif Ali played a sweep shot which turned the match in Pakistan’s favour

File Photo: Arshdeep Singh with Rohit Sharma
File Photo: Arshdeep Singh with Rohit Sharma Photo: BCCI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 2:03 pm

The Super 4 Asia Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan ended with Babar Azam’s side clinching the victory on the second-last ball of the match in Dubai but soon after social media platforms were flooded with posts attacking the 23-year-old Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh.

At a crucial stage in the 18th over of the match, Arshdeep Singh dropped a simple catch as Asif Ali played a sweep shot which turned the match in Pakistan’s favour. This made the task easy for the Babar Azam-led side as they went on to defeat India with a ball to spare.

Following this, several sportspersons, including Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan came out in support of the Indian pacer.

However, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has now summoned Wikipedia executives seeking an explanation on how the Wikipedia page of Arshdeep Singh was changed to reflect Khalistan association.

Singh’s Wikipedia page entries were changed which read that the Indian pacer had been selected to play for the ‘Khalistani national cricket team.

A high-level panel, likely to be led by IT secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma will meet Wikipedia executives today to question them over the modifications on Singh’s page, according to Economic Times report.

“It is a serious issue. The edits have been traced back to servers in the neighbouring countries and can cause serious damage to the internal peace and national safety of India. We will ask them (Wikipedia executives) how such an edit could be allowed to stay on for quite some time,” ET quoted a senior government official as saying.
 

