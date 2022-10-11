Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

India, UAE Discuss Mechanism For Carrying Out Bilateral Trade In National Currencies

It was co-chaired by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 6:17 pm

India and the UAE have held discussions on creation of a mechanism for carrying out bilateral trade in national currencies, an official statement said on Tuesday.
     
It was discussed during the 10th meeting of the UAE-India High Level Joint Task Force on Investments, held in Mumbai.
     
It was co-chaired by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
     
Referring to the ongoing discussions between Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates on Unified Payment Interface (UPI) as a common digital payments platform, both sides agreed to continue discussions, it said.
     
"An important area discussed was the creation of a mechanism for carrying out bilateral trade in national currencies," the statement added.  
     
The two delegations also reviewed the status of the negotiations of the India-UAE Bilateral Investment Treaty.
     
Twelve rounds of negotiations have been conducted till date.
     
"Both sides noted that much progress could have been achieved since the commencement of the negotiations, and therefore reiterated their commitment to accelerate the process for an early conclusion of a balanced and mutually beneficial agreement," it said.
     
Discussions also took place on ways of enhancing bilateral investments in key sectors like food security, manufacturing, infrastructure, energy and technology.
     
"In this context, it was agreed that the concerned authorities in both countries will explore establishment of efficient and integrated Single Window Solutions and Virtual Trade Corridors to reduce costs and time involved in trade and investment related procedures," it added.
     
 

Tags

Business India UAE Bilateral Trade Piyush Goyal Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) Central Bank Of The United Arab Emirates UPI
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2023: India's Top Private MBA Colleges

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2023: India's Top Private MBA Colleges

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC