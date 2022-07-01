Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

India's Power Consumption Grows 17.2% To 134.13 Billion Units In June

Power consumption in June last year was recorded at 114.48 BU, which was higher than 105.08 BU in the same month of 2020, according to power ministry data

Source: Shutterstock
Source: Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 6:57 pm

Power consumption in the country grew by 17.2 per cent year-on-year to 134.13 billion units (BU) in June, amid severe heat and a spurt in economic activities.

Power consumption in June last year was recorded at 114.48 BU, which was higher than 105.08 BU in the same month of 2020, according to power ministry data.

Moreover, peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, during June this year remained at an all-time high of 209.80 GW (on June 8).

Related stories

Commercial, Industrial Entities Reduce Electricity Bills By Using Renewable Energy: Mercom India

Coal India Limited Exceeds Commitment To Electricity Plants; Tough Time For Non-Power Sector

The peak power supply stood at 191.24 GW in June 2021, and 164.98 GW in June 2020.

The power consumption and demand were affected in June 2020, due to the imposition of lockdown restrictions for curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

The power consumption in June 2019 (pre-pandemic period) was 117.98 billion units.

According to experts, power consumption and demand rose mainly because of severe heat and spurt in economic activities, pushing commercial and industrial requirements for electricity in the country.

The third wave of the pandemic hit the country in January this year, which forced many states to impose local restrictions such as night and weekend curfews. They had also taken measures like a ban on dining in bars and restaurants. These restrictions were eased gradually.

According to experts power demand and consumption is likely to grow at higher rates in the coming months. 

Tags

Business Power Consumption Power Sector Power Industry Power Demand Electricity Consumption Electricity Demand Electricity Electricity Output
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Less than 1 Crore Retail Investors Trade On NSE, Says RBI’s Financial Stability Report

Less than 1 Crore Retail Investors Trade On NSE, Says RBI’s Financial Stability Report