A large number of commonly used items, including headphones, earphones, loudspeakers, smart meters, imitation jewellery, solar cells and solar modules will become more expensive due to a hike in customs duties on imported parts, as proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget for 2022-23.
However, imported cut and polished diamonds, frozen mussels, frozen squids, asafoetida, cocoa beans, methyl alcohol and acetic acid will become cheaper as a result of rationalisation in customs duties.
Following is a list of imported items that will become costlier:
-Umbrella
-Imitation Jewellery
-Single or multiple loudspeakers
-Headphones and earphones
-Smart meters
-Solar cells
-Solar modules
-X-ray machines
-Parts of electronic toys
However, certain goods will become cheaper as the government has slashed the customs duty and they are:-
-Frozen mussels
-Frozen squids
-Asafoetida
-Cocoa beans
-Methyl alcohol
-Acetic acid
-Cut and polished diamonds
-Camera lens for cellular mobile phone.