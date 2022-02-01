Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Budget Allocation To Coal Ministry Declines 39% To Rs 393 Crore In FY2022-23

The expenditure budget of Rs 393.24 crore in 2022-23, includes Rs 314.54 crore on central sector schemes/ projects and Rs 12.96 crore on Coal Mines Pension Scheme.

The decline has been over the revised estimates of Rs 644.09 crore in 2021-22. -

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 5:39 pm

Budget allocation for the coal ministry has registered a decline of 38.9 per cent to Rs 393.24 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

The decline has been over the revised estimates of Rs 644.09 crore in 2021-22, according to Budget documents.

 According to Budget documents, the expenditure for the financial year 2021-22 was at Rs 534.88 crore.

The expenditure budget of Rs 393.24 crore in 2022-23, includes Rs 314.54 crore on central sector schemes/ projects and Rs 12.96 crore on Coal Mines Pension Scheme.

The actual expenditure budget for the financial year 2020-2021 stood at Rs 571.6 crore, as per the budget document.

The investment in public enterprises, including Coal India, has increased to Rs 21,420.00 crore in budget 2022-23, over the revised estimate of Rs 18,746.00 crore in 2021-22.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament. 

