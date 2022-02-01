Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Budget 2022 Is Growth Oriented, Expects Cut In Excise Duty Of Jet Fuel: IndiGo CEO

Earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget Speech on Tuesday said the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan is a transformative approach for economic growth and sustainable development and is driven by seven engines including roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics infrastructure.

Budget 2022 Is Growth Oriented, Expects Cut In Excise Duty Of Jet Fuel: IndiGo CEO
Finance Minister said 7 engines of Gati Shakti master plan will pull country forward in unison. -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 5:59 pm

Budget carrier IndiGo termed the Union Budget 2022-23 as "growth-oriented" while expecting a cut in the excise duty on jet fuel.

"Budget 2022-23 appears to be growth-oriented by an increase in the capital outlay of Rs 7.5 lakh crore, fiscal deficit capped at 6.4 per cent and efforts are being made to reduce compliance burdens and improve ease of doing business," IndiGo Whole-Time Director and CEO Ronojoy Dutta said in his Budget reaction.

"We expect the Budget would enable India to achieve a growth estimate of 9.2 per cent," he said.

Welcoming the new incentives of issuing e-passports and the introduction of digital currency, Dutta said the government's "relentless" focus on the national transportation infrastructure development with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan will strengthen the much-needed multimodal connectivity.

Also, besides facilitating the seamless movement of cargo, the plan will reduce logistics costs as well, he added.

"Having said that, we were expecting tax concessions to the aviation industry in the forms of cut in ATF (aviation turbine fuel) excise duty and the allocation of concessional finance to airlines to help us come out of the pandemic," Dutta said.

Earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget Speech on Tuesday said the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan is a transformative approach for economic growth and sustainable development and is driven by seven engines including roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics infrastructure.

All seven engines will pull forward the economy in unison, Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget for 2022-23.

These engines are supported by the complementary roles of energy transmission, information technology communication, bulk water and sewerage and social infrastructure. 

Tags

Business National India Budget 2022 Union Budget 2022 Budget Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Economy GDP Indian Economy
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Tata Teleservices Decides Against Converting AGR Dues Into Equity

Tata Teleservices Decides Against Converting AGR Dues Into Equity

Clean Energy Projects To Help Achieve 100 MT Coal Gasification By 2030: Coal Minister

Final Framework For New SEZ Law To Be Taken In 4-6 Months: Piyush Goyal

Budget 2022: Rs 1,711 Crore Is Allocated For The Expenes Of Union Cabinet, Ministers

Government To Introduce Battery Swapping Policy, Special Mobility Zones For EV Transport

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths

Japan's Yuika Sugasawa celebrates after scoring a goal during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between Japan and Thailand in Mumbai.

AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan, South Korea, China, Philippines Enter Semis

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top